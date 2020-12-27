‘You can always go Downtown’: Social media looks for hidden meaning as police say Nashville RV played 1960s pop hit before bombing

Before it exploded and laid waste to a street in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, an RV played a peculiar choice of song: Petula Clark’s 1965 hit, ‘Downtown’. Amateur sleuths on Twitter pondered why it had been chosen.

Police in Nashville said on Sunday that, shortly before it exploded next to an AT&T building, an RV parked in the city’s downtown played an audio message over a loudspeaker: a recording of ‘Downtown’ by British singer Petula Clark.

BREAKING: @MNPDNashville officer says the RV used in the #nashvillebombing was playing the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark. Lyrics: “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown.” pic.twitter.com/ywodTutLM0 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 27, 2020

Was there a deeper meaning to the message? Commenters on Twitter spun theories, suggesting that the bomber may have wanted to lend his deed a cinematic atmosphere, that he might have been a ‘Seinfeld’ or ‘Lost’ fan, or that he simply wanted to play a favorite song from his youth, among other, more outlandish, theories.

Whoever did this wanted to emulate some surrealistic scene from a horror or action movie. Just like how Osama Bin Laden wanted to emulate disaster movies for 9/11#NashvilleTerrorAttackhttps://t.co/0zEOTJUEmd — JQ LLC, Impunity City: Pardon Assange And Snowden (@jqllc) December 27, 2020

Do you remember that part in Lost where they’re playing that song before shit goes down? https://t.co/qUBu4DzA08 — Ab🎄 (@StarlingAbby) December 27, 2020

Well, this seems like something a person the suspect's age or older would have done. https://t.co/mSGz7US1Ll — (((Catherine C))) (@torontocrockett) December 27, 2020

The song wasn’t the only recording the RV blared before exploding. CCTV footage caught a female-voiced evacuation warning playing from the vehicle, and police said a countdown timer was heard leading up to the blast.

FBI agents named 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as a “person of interest” on Saturday, and raided his house in Antioch, Tennessee. Agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have reportedly been asking locals whether Warner could have been motivated by “paranoia about 5G technology,” hence his choice of target.

Also on rt.com ‘Playing a similar audio’: ANOTHER suspicious truck searched by Tennessee deputies with bomb robot in wake of Nashville RV blast

Media reports have claimed that the bomber died in the explosion, after Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said on Friday that possible human remains were found near the blast site. This has not yet been confirmed, however.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!