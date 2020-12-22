 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Women’ or ‘vagina owners’? Teen Vogue’s publication of ‘masturbation guide’ mocked for advances in woke linguistics

22 Dec, 2020 21:32
‘Women’ or ‘vagina owners’? Teen Vogue’s publication of ‘masturbation guide’ mocked for advances in woke linguistics
Teen Vogue has rolled out an ultra-inclusive anatomically-based new category of person in its never-ending bid to avoid offending anyone, and social media users are rolling in the aisles at the result. Behold “vagina owners.”

The publication posted its “no-nonsense, 101 guide to masturbation for vagina owners” on Twitter on Tuesday, deploying the unusual phrase instead of more common descriptors like “women,” “girls,” or even the more generic standby “people with vaginas.”

While linguistic gymnastics are nothing new in the woke fever-swamp Teen Vogue calls home – see CNN’s “individuals with a cervix” or Pantone’s “people who menstruate” – this unusual construction was too much for some. 

Many pointed out that despite Teen Vogue’s supposed bid to empower readers, identifying women (or anyone else) by their body parts was actually dehumanizing.

Others had some fun with the concept of “vagina-shopping.”

Though a few interpreted the article as a nod at Teen Vogue’s “real” audience – apparently, a bunch of pervy old men.

Several of Teen Vogue’s followers, however, thanked them for expanding their horizons in terms of both describing their body parts and explaining how to use them.

Celebrities like Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling have ended up in the digital doghouse for daring to use simplified, easily-understood terms like “women” to refer to “vagina owners” in the past.

