‘Doesn’t the word ‘woman’ exist any more?’ Pantone reveals new color to honor ‘people who menstruate’

Color-matching company Pantone has launched a new shade of red aimed at emboldening “people who menstruate.” But the woke gesture to ‘that time of the month’ left some women seeing red.

‘Period’ is a bold shade of red unveiled by Pantone on Tuesday. The company’s color palette is already used extensively in the design industry, and this latest addition is a collaboration between the company and Intimina, a Swedish firm that sells menstrual cups.

"Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are,” reads a blurb from Pantone on Instagram. “To urge everyone, regardless of gender, to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.”

Pantone’s gender-neutral phrasing impressed literally nobody online, and angered some feminists, who took to Twitter to remind the company that only one gender has periods.

“‘People who menstruate’ are supposed to feel ‘proud of who they are,’” one wrote. “Who are they, exactly? If they don't even deserve a name, I doubt this pot of paint is going to make them feel proud.”

"An active & adventurous red hue, ‘period’ emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are." 🙄And they have made a donation to @ActionAidUK - the org that doesn't think female and male bodies exist 🙄🙄 "woman" is not a dirty word. #sexmattershttps://t.co/T0GpLVfqSH — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) September 29, 2020

“ to embolden people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are”That will be WOMEN then...Fuck right off with your wokespeak ...The people who menstruate have a word and the word is WOMEN https://t.co/GGxaNlTtDj — Kate Styles 🕸 (@bailey6117) September 29, 2020

Ending menstruation stigma while simultaneously making any mention of ‘women’ shameful 🤷‍♀️ — Jen🐧🐧💖💖🟥 (@ScottishJenbel) September 29, 2020

Pantone’s new color is just one example of the woke brigade’s apparent war on the fairer sex. Earlier this summer, CNN was ridiculed online when it used the term “individuals with a cervix” when reporting new healthcare recommendations from the American Cancer Society. On the same day, ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling also angered the woke mob when she criticized a healthcare story that used the words “people who menstruate” in its headline.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!