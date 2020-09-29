 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Doesn’t the word ‘woman’ exist any more?’ Pantone reveals new color to honor ‘people who menstruate’

29 Sep, 2020 18:57
Pantone's new 'period' color © Instagram / pantone
Color-matching company Pantone has launched a new shade of red aimed at emboldening “people who menstruate.” But the woke gesture to ‘that time of the month’ left some women seeing red.

‘Period’ is a bold shade of red unveiled by Pantone on Tuesday. The company’s color palette is already used extensively in the design industry, and this latest addition is a collaboration between the company and Intimina, a Swedish firm that sells menstrual cups.

Presenting “Period”, a new red shade created to break the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity. Swedish healthcare brand @intimina came to Pantone Color Institute to develop this custom color in support of their global campaign to make menstruation more visible and normalize this most normal of bodily functions. “An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are. To own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone regardless of gender to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.” – Laurie Pressman, VP Pantone Color Institute

"Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are,” reads a blurb from Pantone on Instagram. “To urge everyone, regardless of gender, to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function.”

Pantone’s gender-neutral phrasing impressed literally nobody online, and angered some feminists, who took to Twitter to remind the company that only one gender has periods.

“‘People who menstruate’ are supposed to feel ‘proud of who they are,’” one wrote. “Who are they, exactly? If they don't even deserve a name, I doubt this pot of paint is going to make them feel proud.”

Pantone’s new color is just one example of the woke brigade’s apparent war on the fairer sex. Earlier this summer, CNN was ridiculed online when it used the term “individuals with a cervix” when reporting new healthcare recommendations from the American Cancer Society. On the same day, ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling also angered the woke mob when she criticized a healthcare story that used the words “people who menstruate” in its headline.

