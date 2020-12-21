 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

TYT’s Cenk Uygur & ex-TYT Jimmy Dore clash over calls for Democrats to force Medicare for All vote by threatening Pelosi

21 Dec, 2020 15:01
Get short URL
TYT’s Cenk Uygur & ex-TYT Jimmy Dore clash over calls for Democrats to force Medicare for All vote by threatening Pelosi
(L) Cenk Uygur © Sportsfile via Getty Images / Seb Daly; (R) Jimmy Dore © NurPhoto via Getty Images / Ronen Tivony
Founder of the The Young Turks news network, Cenk Uygur, was accused of “gaslighting” after sparring with commentator Jimmy Dore over the idea to pressure progressive Democrats into forcing a House vote for Medicare for All.

Last week Dore caused a splash on social media after he and NFL’s Justin Jackson urged Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to buck House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bid for speakership in order to force a vote on the ‘Medicare for All’ universal healthcare program. From that point, the discussion around the plan in the American left only heated up.

Also on rt.com Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats should drop Pelosi as leader, right after defending her against the left

On Sunday Uygur engaged his former co-worker Dore on Twitter, attacking his proposal which was at that point concised into the hashtag #ForceTheVote on Twitter.

“[Jimmy Dore] has his feelings hurt so much he lashes out wildly against all other progressives,” Uygur tweeted, accusing the comedian of being overly focused on purity-testing his supposed ideological allies.

Most notably, Uygur attempted to rebuke the “half-baked” #ForceTheVote plan, by repeatedly arguing that challenging top Democrat Pelosi would only lead to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grabbing the speakership.

“If you want to challenge Pelosi, you have to do your homework and figure out ahead of time who could run against her in the caucus, not wait till the choice is between her and [McCarthy],” Uygur tweeted, adding, “That’s what some of us did a month ago. Some of us chose to be hot-tempered and childish instead.”

This appears to be a very unlikely outcome, as the House speaker is elected by the absolute majority of the total votes cast for any of the candidates. Thus, Republicans being the minority faction in 2021, McCarthy would require quite a few Democratic supporters to become speaker.

Uygur’s point was largely seen as a bad faith argument, with Dore himself calling him a “liar” and suggesting the ex-Republican was being paid to “gaslight” the left.

The dispute between the two prominent indie-media figures attracted quite a few other left-wing commentators, who landed on both sides of the argument.

Hosts Ryan Knight and Nico House agreed with Dore, joining him in accusing Uygur of being a bad-faith actor.

Former NYC public defender candidate Nomiki Konst criticized the #ForceTheVote movement from an identity standpoint, mockingly calling Dore a “rich white dude,” supported by an audience that’s “87 percent male under 45 years old.”

Former presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson, however, sought unity, calling on all the progressives involved to “stop fighting.”

Curiously, Uygur’s TYT held a poll asking the network’s viewers if progressives in Congress should withhold their votes for Pelosi unless she guarantees a Medicare for All floor vote. The overwhelming 85 percent majority of those polled voted “yes,” going against the position of the network’s founder.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies