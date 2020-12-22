 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated’: Fauci, other top health officials take Moderna’s Covid-19 jab as rollout begins

22 Dec, 2020 17:06
Get short URL
‘I want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated’: Fauci, other top health officials take Moderna’s Covid-19 jab as rollout begins
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gives the thumbs up after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. © AFP / POOL;  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA;  Getty Images via AFP
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials have been inoculated with Moderna’s newly approved Covid-19 vaccine, kickstarting its rollout.

The top US virologist received the jab along with Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday morning.

Fauci said he was taking the vaccine on camera “as a symbol to the rest of the country.”

“I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have the veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic,” he proclaimed while holding his rolled-up sleeve.

Azar also delivered a short speech before receiving the vaccine.

“I made it a personal priority to ensure that we were not cutting any corners in this development process,” he said, assuring the public of the drug’s safety and the transparency of its testing. “…the final decisions made on these vaccines were made by the same career FDA scientists who would make the decisions on any other vaccine,” Azar concluded.

Also on rt.com Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV, Kamala Harris to wait a week

The first shipment of Moderna’s drug is only 100 doses, and those left after the press event will go to the staff of the government agency the National Institutes of Health. Moderna’s vaccine was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week for emergency use.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies