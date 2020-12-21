 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV, Kamala Harris to wait a week
HomeUSA News

Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV, Kamala Harris to wait a week

21 Dec, 2020 20:37
Get short URL
Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine on live TV, Kamala Harris to wait a week
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware © Reuters / Leah Millis
US president-elect Joe Biden has received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, following the current vice-president and Congressional leaders. His running mate Kamala Harris will reportedly wait for her shot.

Biden was vaccinated in a photo-op at a hospital in Delaware on Monday afternoon, as his wife Jill looked on.

The first vaccinations in the US began last week, with healthcare workers considered the highest priority.

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received vaccines at a White House event on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) also lined up for their shots the same day.

Harris will “likely” get the vaccine a week after Biden, Reuters reported citing a Biden-Harris transition official.

Also on rt.com Tulsi Gabbard breaks with other lawmakers, won't take Covid-19 vaccine until seniors get it, blasts ‘heartless bureaucrats’ at CDC

Both US-made vaccines, one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna – were developed and approved in record time at taxpayer expense, in what the Trump administration dubbed ‘Operation Warp Speed.’ While a number of prominent Democrats insisted they were uncomfortable with the vaccines given their development and distribution by the Trump administration, Biden apparently didn’t have a problem with that.

“The administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground,” Biden said after receiving the shot. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies