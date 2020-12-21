Trump signs bill to avoid government shutdown for next 24 hours, giving Congress extra time to pass Covid-19 aid package

US President Donald Trump has authorized the funds required to narrowly avoid a government shutdown ahead of the Christmas season, right after Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a Covid-19 stimulus bill.

The emergency bill signed on Sunday night allows for funding of the government for the next 24 hours. The measure prevents a government shutdown and gives Congress more time to pass a Covid-19 relief package along with a government funding bill.

President @realDonaldTrump has signed H.J. Res. 110, the “Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021,” which provides fiscal year 2021 appropriations to Federal agencies through Monday, December 21, 2020. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) December 21, 2020

Democrats and Republicans have been embroiled in a bitter fight over the next stimulus bill, while blaming each other for the delay in the much-needed assistance for small businesses and regular Americans who are reeling from the lockdowns.

Congress finally managed to reach an agreement on a $900 billion relief package on Sunday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hailing the deal as a “bipartisan breakthrough.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the compromise bill will deliver the “urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”

