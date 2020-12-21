 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump signs bill to avoid government shutdown for next 24 hours, giving Congress extra time to pass Covid-19 aid package

21 Dec, 2020 06:12
The White House building in Washington, DC, December 15, 2020. © Reuters / Al Drago
US President Donald Trump has authorized the funds required to narrowly avoid a government shutdown ahead of the Christmas season, right after Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a Covid-19 stimulus bill.

The emergency bill signed on Sunday night allows for funding of the government for the next 24 hours. The measure prevents a government shutdown and gives Congress more time to pass a Covid-19 relief package along with a government funding bill.

Democrats and Republicans have been embroiled in a bitter fight over the next stimulus bill, while blaming each other for the delay in the much-needed assistance for small businesses and regular Americans who are reeling from the lockdowns.

Congress finally managed to reach an agreement on a $900 billion relief package on Sunday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hailing the deal as a “bipartisan breakthrough.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the compromise bill will deliver the “urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people.”

