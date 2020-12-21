‘Worse than Ebenezer Scrooge’: Covid-19 stimulus deal, agreed by Congress after months of wrangling, roasted for $600 'payoff'

A $600 stimulus check per person, included in the coronavirus package agreed by Congressional leadership after months of debate, has irked netizens, accusing lawmakers of throwing “pennies” at pandemic-weary Americans.

The $900-billion coronavirus deal was announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday night, a compromise reached between Democrats and Republicans after nearly nine months of fruitless negotiations.

“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: more help is on the way. As our citizens continue battling this coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be fighting alone,” McConnel said on the Senate floor.

The full text of the deal is yet to be released, but it has already sparked indignation as well as a torrent of mockery for promising a $600 check for those earning up to $75,000 a year.

$600 is so disrespectful Congress may as well come to our houses and throw it at us in pennies to add insult to injury — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 21, 2020

“Congress makes a $130k a year & has had how many vacations in the last 8 month to agree to a measly $600? REVOLUTION ANYONE?” actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted, while another observer chastised the lawmakers of being“out of touch” with people.

$600 dollar stimulus check?@senatemajldr@SpeakerPelosi Congress has failed Americans who needed much more!$1800 in stimulus checks for 10 months? Congress makes a $130k a year & has had how many vacations in the last 8 month to agree to a measly $600?REVOLUTION ANYONE? — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) December 21, 2020

“These politicians are worse than Ebenezer Scrooge. We need $2000 monthly direct cash relief," progressive activist and podcast host Ryan Knight tweeted.

$600 checks are NOT enough. These politicians are worse than Ebenezer Scrooge. We need $2000 monthly direct cash relief. — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) December 21, 2020

Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib pointed out that just lawmaker held no reservations when they passed a massive $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act earlier this month, which is, however, yet to be signed by US President Donald Trump, who vowed to veto it for not repealing liability protections for social media platforms.

“Don't be coming back with ONLY $600 per survivor check when you just passed a ~$750 billion funding bill for defense contracts...It's shameful that you are abandoning people in need,” she tweeted.

Don't be coming back with ONLY $600 per survivor check when you just passed a ~$750 billion funding bill for defense contracts. Yet, you all hesitate & debate whether our own people *need* a direct payment of $1,200.It's shameful that you are abandoning people in need. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 20, 2020

The outcry was not limited to liberals, although many of the Democratic party supporters blamed the GOP for holding up the funds. Some conservatives, including those backing the president, have been up in arms as well.

“Inflation is at almost $0. People could have been given $2,000 a month. Caught up on their bills. Paid down their debt. Got ahead for once. No one in Congress [and] fought for this,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich charged.

Inflation is at almost $0. People could have been given $2,000 a month. Caught up on their bills. Paid down their debt. Got ahead for once. No one in Congress and fought for this. — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 21, 2020

The government giving a $600 stimulus check to millions of people who’s lives they intentionally ruined Is like giving a get well soon card to a man suffering from depression after you slept with his wife — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 20, 2020

Democratic candidate for Florida 3d Congressional District Adam Christensen joked that the dissatisfaction over the bill has become an unlikely unifying factor in the time when the American public is increasingly divided.

“It’s very hard to unite everyone, but Washington seems to have to insulted everyone with this $600 pay off," he wrote.

The news has also sparked a meme fest, with some coming up with ingenious suggestions on how better spend the money.

When you trying to act like the 600 stimulus not enough but plan to spend it on a PS5 anyway pic.twitter.com/khDb0NREKQ — Ry (@itsLoddy) December 21, 2020

What will I spend my $600 Stimulus check on? Oh just my $516 car payment and I mean I guess the remaining $84 I’ll put toward my $320 student loan payment. Winning. pic.twitter.com/0M3E6oxRrF — BVD (@Yo_BVD) December 21, 2020

Trump has yet to speak on the deal, however, he is unlikely to rejoice at the compromise. The Washington Post reported on Friday that White House aides had to intervene last-minute “to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans.” Trump, who has publicly been calling out Congress for delaying the help, reportedly wanted for the checks to be at least $1,200 and up to $2,000 per person.

