‘Worse than Ebenezer Scrooge’: Covid-19 stimulus deal, agreed by Congress after months of wrangling, roasted for $600 'payoff'

21 Dec, 2020 04:03
FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for a Los Angeles Mission homeless shelter Thanksgiving meal giveaway, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 25, 2020. © REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A $600 stimulus check per person, included in the coronavirus package agreed by Congressional leadership after months of debate, has irked netizens, accusing lawmakers of throwing “pennies” at pandemic-weary Americans.

The $900-billion coronavirus deal was announced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell  on Sunday night, a compromise reached between Democrats and Republicans after nearly nine months of fruitless negotiations. 

“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: more help is on the way. As our citizens continue battling this coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be fighting alone,” McConnel said on the Senate floor.

The full text of the deal is yet to be released, but it has already sparked indignation as well as a torrent  of mockery for promising a $600 check for those earning up to $75,000 a year.

“Congress makes a $130k a year & has had how many vacations in the last 8 month to agree to a measly $600? REVOLUTION ANYONE?” actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted, while another observer chastised the lawmakers of being“out of touch” with people.

“These politicians are worse than Ebenezer Scrooge. We need $2000 monthly direct cash relief," progressive activist and podcast host Ryan Knight tweeted.

Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib pointed out that just lawmaker held no reservations when they passed a massive $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act earlier this month, which is, however, yet to be signed by US President Donald Trump, who vowed to veto it for not repealing liability protections for social media platforms.

“Don't be coming back with ONLY $600 per survivor check when you just passed a ~$750 billion funding bill for defense contracts...It's shameful that you are abandoning people in need,” she tweeted.

The outcry was not limited to liberals, although many of the Democratic party supporters blamed the GOP for holding up the funds. Some conservatives, including those backing the president, have been up in arms as well.

“Inflation is at almost $0. People could have been given $2,000 a month. Caught up on their bills. Paid down their debt. Got ahead for once. No one in Congress [and] fought for this,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich charged.

Democratic candidate for Florida 3d Congressional District Adam Christensen joked that the dissatisfaction over the bill has become an unlikely unifying factor in the time when the American public is increasingly divided.

“It’s very hard to unite everyone, but Washington seems to have to insulted everyone with this $600 pay off," he wrote.

The news has also sparked a meme fest, with some coming up with ingenious suggestions on how better spend the money.

Trump has yet to speak on the deal, however, he is unlikely to rejoice at the compromise. The Washington Post reported on Friday that White House aides had to intervene last-minute “to prevent President Trump from issuing a statement calling for substantially larger stimulus payments for millions of Americans.” Trump, who has publicly been calling out Congress for delaying the help, reportedly wanted for the checks to be at least $1,200 and up to $2,000 per person.

