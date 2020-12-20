 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Disconnect from reality’: Brits seethe as ‘one of richest UK men’ Chancellor Sunak claims people ‘BUILT UP SAVINGS’ under Covid

20 Dec, 2020 14:50
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak caught on his own wee spending spree during a visit to a tesco.com distribution centre in London on November 11, 2020 ©  Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, was called out by Brits on Sunday after he claimed people had been “building up savings” during the coronavirus and were ready to go on a spending spree when the lockdown ends.

Sunak reportedly told Conservative Party members last week that he thinks “people have been sitting at home, building up some savings hopefully and we would like to go and spend them when we get back.”

Brits on social media, however, mocked the suggestion that their bank accounts had been growing under a pandemic and subsequent economic crisis where many have lost their jobs, and accused Sunak of “living in a parallel universe to the rest of us.”

Some pointed out that Sunak – who is married to an Indian billionaire’s daughter who is reportedly richer than the Queen – is one of the richest men in the country, with an estimated net worth of £200 million (about $270 million).

“Between Rishi Sunak and his wife they have a net worth of around half a billion and he is the richest sitting MP,” wrote Instagram personality Ines Helene. “His father in law is a billionaire, hence the disconnect from reality.”

©  REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Helene went on to note that “most people don’t have the savings he’s talking about” – a sentiment shared by many others, who asked what savings Sunak was referring to.

Journalist Rachel Mackie claimed Sunak’s tone-deaf comments demonstrate “a complete lack of understanding about the realities of the living situation of most people in the UK, and especially how Covid has impacted people’s lives.”

Others were less polite and more forward, calling the Chancellor a “big rich pillock” and telling him to “f**k off.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson angered Brits on Saturday by introducing a strict new set of rules just days before Christmas, prohibiting many family members in different households from meeting each other, starting Sunday. Justified by a “rapidly spreading” new coronavirus strain, the last-minute restrictions in effect caused a mass exodus from London, with videos showing packed railway stations and huge road traffic jams.

