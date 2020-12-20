‘Racist troll’: Republican congressional hopeful makes waves after targeting ‘CHINESE WIVES’ of McConnell & Zuckerberg on Twitter

Unsuccessful Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Kacik is being accused of “casual racism” for a head-turning Twitter thread pointing out that both Mark Zuckerberg and Mitch McConnell’s wives are “Chinese.”

“Mark Zuckerberg’s wife is Chinese. I just post facts,” Klacik tweeted on Saturday evening.

Other “facts” she pointed out to her 500,000-plus followers included that “Mitch McConnell’s wife is Chinese,”“the coronavirus is from China,” and a promise that she will run for Congress again in 2022.

Klacik, who became popular among Republican voters thanks to a viral ad of her walking through Baltimore and accusing Democrats of not caring about black lives, ran to represent Maryland’s 7th congressional district in a special April election, as well as the November election.

The Republican’s tweets targeting McConnell and Zuckerberg’s wives drew most of the criticism, with many pointing out that McConnell’s wife is from Taiwan and the Facebook founder’s spouse, Priscilla Chan, was actually born in the US.

“Kimberly Klacik is a racist troll,” actor and liberal activist George Takei tweeted, adding, “I just post facts.”

“I get what you’re saying, but not every Chinese person is affiliated with the [Chinese Communist Party],” another user pointed out.

I get what you’re saying, but not every Chinese person is affiliated with the CCP — Nick 🎅🏼 (@_NickGolonk_) December 20, 2020

Her name is Dr. Priscilla Chan and she’s an American, born in Massachusetts. She was born to Chinese parents who fled Vietnam on refugee boats. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 20, 2020

Even more conservative pundits pushed back against Klacik’s tweets, especially her message seemingly targeting McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, the US secretary of transportation.

“Someone’s decided they are done with their political career I see,” writer Stephen L. Miller penned in response.

She was born in Taiwan, not China.I only post facts. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 20, 2020

Ah just some casual racism (Elaine Chao is from Taiwan but don’t let facts get in the way of your facts.) — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 20, 2020

You should apologize to Elaine Chao. — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2020

“I made so many people mad tonight on twitter that I don’t actually care about. It happens,” she tweeted in response to criticism.

In Sunday tweets, Klacik, who raised over $8 million in her race and is now campaigning in Georgia, praised Trump and said the “establishment on both sides must go.”

She also appeared to blame voter fraud on her election loss.

Many on twitter & in media have no idea what it takes to run for office, however they are “contributors” on the matter. It’s brutal on your family, your team & you are doing it hoping to make a positive impact. Trump went up against the machine, he will always have my respect. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 20, 2020

