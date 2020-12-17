 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Staffers quit Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' movie project after star goes full-on KAREN with second Covid rant – report

17 Dec, 2020 22:04
Get short URL
Staffers quit Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' movie project after star goes full-on KAREN with second Covid rant – report
Actor Tom Cruise is seen on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" while filming in Rome, Italy October 13, 2020. © REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Actor Tom Cruise has reportedly erupted for a second time over Covid-19 social-distancing breaches on the set of his latest "Mission Impossible" movie project in Europe, prompting five staffers to quit the production.

The second meltdown came on Tuesday night, after news broke of an earlier on-set rant by Cruise that was caught on tape, the Sun newspaper reported, citing an unidentified person involved in the movie. The 58-year-old actor stars in the film, which is the seventh installment of "Mission Impossible," and is one of its producers.

"The first outburst was big, but things haven't calmed since," the person said.

"Tension has been building for months, and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger, and several staff have walked."

Also on rt.com ‘Abusive’ or ‘heroic?’ Tom Cruise’s leaked expletive-ridden rant over film crew’s Covid rules violations gets mixed reviews

The Sun didn't provide details of the second rant, but its source said Cruise has gone to great lengths to keep the production moving forward amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has been angered that some staffers haven't taken safety precautions seriously enough. Cruise was reportedly triggered into his earlier tirade, which was caught on a recording that was made public earlier this week, after seeing two staffers standing to closely together.

"If I see you doing it again, you're f**king gone," he told the two staffers. "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down." He added that others in the 50-person crew would also be axed if they don't follow social-distancing rules.

Work on the movie was halted twice earlier this year in Italy, including a stint in October that reportedly followed 12 people on set testing positive for the virus. Filming returned to the UK earlier this month.

Other entertainers, such as George Clooney and Whoopi Goldberg, have defended Cruise. Los Angeles Times columnist Mary McNamara said it "felt good" to hear Cruise castigate Covid-19 safety violators.

But some observers suggested that even if the substance of Cruise's argument was correct, his outbursts of wrath were inappropriate. "A hostile work environment is a hostile work environment," one commenter tweeted. "That's not how you treat employees, even if they're wrong." Another observer speculated that the crew members who quit probably weren't rule breakers, "but just don't want to be a part of a toxic work environment."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies