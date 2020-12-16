‘Abusive’ or ‘heroic?’: Tom Cruise’s leaked expletive-ridden rant over film crew’s Covid rules violations gets mixed reviews

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was heard in leaked audio berating crew members who apparently failed to obey Covid-19 rules while on set for a new ‘Mission: Impossible’ flick, unleashing an expletive-laden rant that quickly went viral.

“If I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone!” an enraged Cruise barked at two workers after seeing them standing too close to each other on set, according to audio obtained by the Sun on Tuesday. “That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.”

That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?

The vein-bursting tirade soon caught the attention of netizens, who promptly sent the clip to Twitter’s number-one trending slot, becoming a hotly contested subject as commenters debated the proper take-away from the diatribe.

For some observers, the rant merely showed Cruise’s heroic commitment to public health and the film industry at large, one pointing out that “thousands of jobs are at stake,” while another suggested the supposedly insubordinate crew “spat on [Cruise’s] face” and that the actor “is yelling because he wants them safe.”

This audio of Tom Cruise screaming at the Mission Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID rules is kind of ... great?https://t.co/IvcgnX93AApic.twitter.com/x59cikDdgO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 15, 2020

I’m not even mad. He is spending his own money to ensure all these ppl are safe and they spat on his face. He yelled that next time they’d be fired for doing what they did. Me spending my money? Would have fired them that day. He is yelling because he wants them safe — enjoyinh the season (@PaOfKalEL) December 16, 2020

He’s right. Thousands of jobs are at stake, and not just actors: transportation, makeup, costumes, script supervisors, assistants, secretaries, on and on. I’m sick of people not wearing masks and not taking precautions and then being surprised when someone gets Covid. — Elizabeth Breck (@TheBlondePI) December 16, 2020

One contingent of commenters couldn’t help but tie Cruise’s heated upbraiding to politics, with critics of President Donald Trump suggesting the actor should open up “every MAGA rally” with a similar polemic.

The ‘yelling-to-keep-you-safe’ theory was not accepted universally, however, as some netizens questioned why they ought to praise Cruise’s angry “outburst” at lowly crew members with far more precarious job security than the multi-millionaire actor.

“‘Rich man yells at working class people’ isn’t great, even if Cruise is right in wanting the crew to be more Covid friendly,” one commenter said.

Seeing a lot of enlightened liberal individuals on the TL praising Tom Cruise for freaking out at anonymous non-millionaires for standing closer than six feet apart and...well it's just inspiring stuff. Makes you feel great to be a collection of organic molecules. — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) December 16, 2020

I get being upset if people weren't taking COVID protocols seriously, but there's no excuse for someone in power to go on an abusive tirade like this. He's just humiliating people who can't fight back. And is Tom Cruise really carrying the weight of the entire film industry? https://t.co/O5lyuGqtxN — 📚Tibby♀️ (@tibby17) December 16, 2020

people that think this Tom Cruise's rant makes him a hero have no idea what it's like 2 b yelled at like that by someone who can literally end ur career. He could have pulled them aside. That's not leadership, it's bullying. — y.e.lawrence (@mslarry73) December 16, 2020

Other critics recalled that Cruise has previously shown little concern for ‘stopping the spread,’ encouraging his social media followers to get “back to the movies” in August while filming himself at a London screening of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet.’

Remember when Tom Cruise, a high ranking scientologist, promoted going out to theaters to see Tenet DURING A PANDEMIC?He doesn't deserve your praise for yelling at his crew. — Sajan sketches ✊🏾 BLM ACAB ✊🏾 (@Sajie87) December 16, 2020

Freelance journalist Yashar Ali, meanwhile, countered those applauding Cruise, arguing he is an “enabler” of the Church of Scientology, which he called a “criminal organization that has destroyed people’s lives.” The actor has been involved with the group since the 1990s, garnering viral attention in 2008 after an internal church video was leaked online, with Cruise seen heaping exaggerated praise on the organization and its members.

1. Please remember as you're praising the audio of Tom Cruise yelling at crew members who don't follow Covid restrictions that he's the chief enabler of a criminal organization that has destroyed people's lives, bankrupted and separated families, led to people being imprisoned, — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 16, 2020

