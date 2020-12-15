One person rushed to hospital after FBI-involved shooting reported on DC Metro train

Authorities are trying to piece together the events that led to a shooting involving an FBI agent on board a Washington, DC Metro train. One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Metro Transit Police were informed of “an FBI agent-involved shooting” on a Red Line train near the DC Metro’s Medical Center station in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

One gunshot victim was transported to the hospital, officials said. No details about the individual were provided.

Police are still looking into the incident. A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment when contacted by the Washington Post, but other outlets reported that the federal agency had already launched its own probe into the shooting.

UPDATED: Red Line Alert: Medical Center has re-opened. Trains are no longer bypassing the station. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 15, 2020

The station was closed for about two hours, with trains bypassing it, but has since been reopened to the public. It is located near the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

