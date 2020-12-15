 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

One person rushed to hospital after FBI-involved shooting reported on DC Metro train

15 Dec, 2020 14:03
Get short URL
One person rushed to hospital after FBI-involved shooting reported on DC Metro train
FILE PHOTO: Washington Metro Transit police ©  REUTERS/Jason Reed
Authorities are trying to piece together the events that led to a shooting involving an FBI agent on board a Washington, DC Metro train. One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Metro Transit Police were informed of “an FBI agent-involved shooting” on a Red Line train near the DC Metro’s Medical Center station in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday morning, local media reported. 

One gunshot victim was transported to the hospital, officials said. No details about the individual were provided. 

Police are still looking into the incident. A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment when contacted by the Washington Post, but other outlets reported that the federal agency had already launched its own probe into the shooting. 

The station was closed for about two hours, with trains bypassing it, but has since been reopened to the public. It is located near the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 

Also on rt.com GUNMAN opens fire outside St. John the Divine church in Manhattan after Christmas choir performance

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies