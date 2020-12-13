GUNMAN opens fire outside St. John the Divine church in Manhattan during Christmas choir performance

Police have neutralized a gunman outside a Christmas choir show at St. John the Divine Church in Manhattan, after the suspect fired rounds into the air and at cops. The shooter has been rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooter was seen firing near the church around 4pm eastern, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene.

New York City Police Department spokesman Edward Riley said the gunman shot at the officers and they returned fire, hitting the shooter and then apprehending him. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

BREAKING: NYPD respond to shots fired at St. John the Divine Church in New York City @PIX11Newspic.twitter.com/VC3GyNesVZ — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) December 13, 2020

“He was shooting it up in the air and toward police,” a department source told the New York Post.

No officer has been reported as injured, and there was no immediate information about any casualties among civilians.

Manhattan borough president Gale A. Brewer confirmed the shooting incident on Twitter, revealing two staff members were present at the church at the time. She warned people to stay away from the area as police continue to investigate.

People should keep the area clear as police continue their investigation. Please stay away from the Cathedral area at this time. https://t.co/DK9mp6Q1as — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) December 13, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!