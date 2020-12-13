 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

GUNMAN opens fire outside St. John the Divine church in Manhattan during Christmas choir performance

13 Dec, 2020 21:26
Get short URL
GUNMAN opens fire outside St. John the Divine church in Manhattan during Christmas choir performance
A suspect is taken to an ambulance after he was shot outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, December 13, 2020 ©  Reuters / Jeenah Moon
Police have neutralized a gunman outside a Christmas choir show at St. John the Divine Church in Manhattan, after the suspect fired rounds into the air and at cops. The shooter has been rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooter was seen firing near the church around 4pm eastern, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene.

New York City Police Department spokesman Edward Riley said the gunman shot at the officers and they returned fire, hitting the shooter and then apprehending him. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“He was shooting it up in the air and toward police,” a department source told the New York Post.

No officer has been reported as injured, and there was no immediate information about any casualties among civilians.

Manhattan borough president Gale A. Brewer confirmed the shooting incident on Twitter, revealing two staff members were present at the church at the time. She warned people to stay away from the area as police continue to investigate.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies