 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Hillary Clinton ‘proud’ to cast vote for Biden as elector while calling for Electoral College to be abolished

14 Dec, 2020 20:36
Get short URL
Hillary Clinton ‘proud’ to cast vote for Biden as elector while calling for Electoral College to be abolished
©  Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS
Hillary Clinton once again called for an end to the Electoral College, but happily participated in it on Monday when she cast her vote, along with her husband, for Joe Biden in New York.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton tweeted. In 2016, the Democrat won the popular vote against now-President Donald Trump, but lost in the Electoral College by nearly 70 votes.

Despite her feelings on the process, Clinton added a photo of herself to the tweet on her way to cast a vote as an elector, something she “proudly” did for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she wrote.

While Clinton received plenty of praise from supporters, critics leaped at the chance to point out the head-scratching logic behind “proudly” participating in a system one wants abolished.

“The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it,” Spectator writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted in response to the photo.

“I do not like this lady,” podcaster Dave Rubin added, splitting Clinton’s photo with an interview of the former secretary of state blasting Trump as an “illegitimate” president.

“I do think we should reconsider a system that puts a former failed presidential candidate in a position to vote against her competitor in such a capacity,” author Chad Felix Greene wrote.

Hillary and Bill Clinton were two of 29 selected electors to cast their votes for Biden on Monday in Albany, New York.

Hillary Clinton has called for an end to the Electoral College on numerous occasions, but revealed the “exciting” news in October that she would be one of the electors.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies