Hillary Clinton ‘proud’ to cast vote for Biden as elector while calling for Electoral College to be abolished

Hillary Clinton once again called for an end to the Electoral College, but happily participated in it on Monday when she cast her vote, along with her husband, for Joe Biden in New York.

“I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton tweeted. In 2016, the Democrat won the popular vote against now-President Donald Trump, but lost in the Electoral College by nearly 70 votes.

Despite her feelings on the process, Clinton added a photo of herself to the tweet on her way to cast a vote as an elector, something she “proudly” did for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she wrote.

I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

While Clinton received plenty of praise from supporters, critics leaped at the chance to point out the head-scratching logic behind “proudly” participating in a system one wants abolished.

“The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it,” Spectator writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted in response to the photo.

The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it. https://t.co/c1ZJKnmZDq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 14, 2020

“I do not like this lady,” podcaster Dave Rubin added, splitting Clinton’s photo with an interview of the former secretary of state blasting Trump as an “illegitimate” president.

I do not like this lady. pic.twitter.com/p7MNQmvWNJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 14, 2020

“I do think we should reconsider a system that puts a former failed presidential candidate in a position to vote against her competitor in such a capacity,” author Chad Felix Greene wrote.

I do think we should reconsider a system that puts a former failed presidential candidate in a position to vote against her competitor in such a capacity.Perhaps each state should get one vote based on its own election. https://t.co/h9DNoiMV00 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 14, 2020

Hillary and Bill Clinton were two of 29 selected electors to cast their votes for Biden on Monday in Albany, New York.

#BREAKING: President Bill Clinton and Sec. Hillary Clinton cast two New York Electoral Votes for Joe Biden. #ElectoralCollegepic.twitter.com/dvkfMI9Aes — The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2020

Hillary Clinton has called for an end to the Electoral College on numerous occasions, but revealed the “exciting” news in October that she would be one of the electors.

