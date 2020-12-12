Proud Boys leader sets off liberals with pic of White House, claims he was INVITED there as Trump admin denies meeting

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has claimed through Parler he received a “last minute invite” to the White House ahead of planned protests in DC, setting off outrage on social media, despite lack of confirmation.

“Last minute invite to an undisclosed location,” Tarrio wrote on Parler on Saturday morning. He included an image of the front steps to the White House, leading many to believe there was a potential meeting with the president in the works.

Here’s a Parler post from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pic.twitter.com/1yaRcnwSog — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 12, 2020

In a separate message, Tarrio posted an image of the top of the White House steps and said, “Never thought I’d be here.”

“Our president invited the proud boys to the White House because of course he did,” Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

When your only recourse is the Proud Boys—you're not really interested in making America great or honoring the Constitution or serving the nation.You're just a racist loser. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 12, 2020

White House spokesperson Judd Deere later tried to dispel any theories about the supposed visit by saying Terrio, who is featured prominently at most Proud Boys rallies, did not actually meet the president and was actually on a “public White House Christmas tour.”

I asked White House about Proud Boys leader being there today. Response from spokesman Judd Deere: “He was on a public WH Christmas tour. He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.” — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 12, 2020

Despite this explanation, outrage has continued with critics casting doubt on the explanation and others ignoring it altogether.

“Disgusted and saddened to see @realDonaldTrump align himself and the presidency with the Proud Boys. This is dangerous and must be condemned by all,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) tweeted.

Well they’re usually pretty upfront about this stuff so we should definitely give them the benefit of the doubt. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 12, 2020

Has it come to this? Proud Boys holding a rally in DC now and their leader is in the White House? #utpolhttps://t.co/lEJViYuGQ0 — Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) December 12, 2020

Tarrio’s post dropped ahead of a planned pro-Trump march in DC, protesting alleged voter fraud in favor of Joe Biden and the Supreme Court’s decision this week to shoot down an attempt led by the state of Texas to disqualify results from multiple swing states.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the protests on Saturday, saying he’ll be “seeing” them.

Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Members of the Proud Boys, a group often described as far-right and accused of espousing “white supremacist” ideologies by the Anti-Defamation League, clashed with counter-protesters in DC on Friday night. Police officers had to step in and break up multiple altercations.

More footage of the street fights involving BLM-antifa and Trump supporters in Washington DC. Video by @realJamesKlug: pic.twitter.com/OXhiN8PTbj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2020

Left vs. right wing brawls broke out in Washington DC. Video by @DrewHLive: pic.twitter.com/5ywcuWfOri — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2020

President Trump has maintained a controversial relationship with the conservative group during his presidency, igniting outrage during a September presidential debate when he said the group should “stand back and stand by.”

