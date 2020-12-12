 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Proud Boys leader sets off liberals with pic of White House, claims he was INVITED there as Trump admin denies meeting

12 Dec, 2020 18:19
©  REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has claimed through Parler he received a “last minute invite” to the White House ahead of planned protests in DC, setting off outrage on social media, despite lack of confirmation.

“Last minute invite to an undisclosed location,” Tarrio wrote on Parler on Saturday morning. He included an image of the front steps to the White House, leading many to believe there was a potential meeting with the president in the works.

In a separate message, Tarrio posted an image of the top of the White House steps and said, “Never thought I’d be here.”

“Our president invited the proud boys to the White House because of course he did,” Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere later tried to dispel any theories about the supposed visit by saying Terrio, who is featured prominently at most Proud Boys rallies, did not actually meet the president and was actually on a “public White House Christmas tour.”

Despite this explanation, outrage has continued with critics casting doubt on the explanation and others ignoring it altogether.

“Disgusted and saddened to see @realDonaldTrump align himself and the presidency with the Proud Boys. This is dangerous and must be condemned by all,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) tweeted

Tarrio’s post dropped ahead of a planned pro-Trump march in DC, protesting alleged voter fraud in favor of Joe Biden and the Supreme Court’s decision this week to shoot down an attempt led by the state of Texas to disqualify results from multiple swing states.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the protests on Saturday, saying he’ll be “seeing” them.

Members of the Proud Boys, a group often described as far-right and accused of espousing “white supremacist” ideologies by the Anti-Defamation League, clashed with counter-protesters in DC on Friday night. Police officers had to step in and break up multiple altercations.

President Trump has maintained a controversial relationship with the conservative group during his presidency, igniting outrage during a September presidential debate when he said the group should “stand back and stand by.”

