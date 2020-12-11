‘Multiple’ people injured after vehicle ‘plows’ into Black Lives Matter protesters in New York

Several people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of some 50 Black Lives Matter protesters in Manhattan, the New York Police Department has confirmed, giving no further details about the incident.

A NYPD spokesman confirmed that a vehicle “plowed” into the protesters at the corner of 39th Street and Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm local time. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police added.

LIVE in NYC: At least 6 people injured after being struck by car at BLM protest.NYPD is asking people to avoid area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan.More to come.pic.twitter.com/yS4utKM6Gk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 11, 2020

Dozens of officers cordoned off the area after the incident, local media reported. One video from the scene showed a handcuffed woman being led away by police, but it wasn’t clear whether she was the driver.

I don't know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes@NY1pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO — dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020

The group was marching “in solidarity” with people jailed on ICE immigration detainers in Bergen County Jail in neighboring New Jersey, according to the Facebook feed of Mark Appoloa, who describes himself as ‘Occupy Wall Street organizer.’ The inmates were reportedly on a hunger strike.

A man in his live stream said that a BMW had “plowed through” a group of protesters and that police have arrested two demonstrators who chased after the vehicle, the New York Post reported.

From hunger strike in a restaurant in Manhattan, to stupid games in traffic. Wow pic.twitter.com/ty5TxSKz2A — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) December 11, 2020

Activists on social media claimed six people were injured in the incident, though it was unclear how many, if any, were taken to the hospital.

