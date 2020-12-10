106 Republican lawmakers support Texas SCOTUS lawsuit against ‘unconstitutional’ election conduct

A lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s projected electoral victory is picking up steam after 106 House Republicans signed on as amicus curiae, joining 18 states and President Donald Trump himself in backing the Texas-led case.

The lawsuit, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, seeks to declare Joe Biden’s hotly disputed victory in four key swing states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – null and void, and asks their legislatures to vote in a manner “that is consistent with the Constitution.”

⚖️JUST IN: New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas' bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Supreme Court. Here they are👇 pic.twitter.com/QLN4jDfoto — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 10, 2020

More than one hundred House Republicans signed on to the suit on Thursday, filing identically-worded briefs alleging that “the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.”

They join the attorneys general of 18 US states, as well as President Trump himself, in backing the long-shot bid at clinching another term for the embattled incumbent. Trump filed a 39-page motion on Wednesday to personally “intervene” in the case, arguing that he has a direct stake in the outcome, since the number of votes “affected by illegal conduct” by election officials in the four states “greatly exceeds the current margin” between him and Biden, and combined they have enough Electoral College votes to alter the outcome of the election.

