‘CIVIL WAR’? Democrats outraged at ONE THIRD of US states challenging Biden election in Supreme Court

A Texas-led motion to the US Supreme Court challenging the elections in four states that declared Joe Biden president has angered Democrats. Between that and a rant by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, ‘Civil War’ began trending on Twitter.

While some of the 40,000-plus references were to the original 1861-65 conflict over the future of the US, or wars in other places, a great many tweets expressed the frustration of Democrats and their media allies over the Texas lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – where Biden was declared the winner based on mass mail-in ballots – which was backed by eighteen other states and President Donald Trump himself.

“Seventeen states demanding that the Supreme Court disenfranchise voters in other states seems like a great way to get to a second civil war,” tweeted Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman in the Obama administration.

Seventeen states demanding that the Supreme Court disenfranchise voters in other states seems like a great way to get to a second civil war. https://t.co/QV4SMO8jRd — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 9, 2020

He was referring to the amicus brief by seventeen states filed on Wednesday, in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s complaint to the US Supreme Court. There are actually eighteen states that backed Texas, with Arizona joining the brief later in the day.

“Step 1 in the next civil war,”tweeted Obamacare architect Andy Slavitt, commenting on the same news. “All signed by people who claim to stand for law and order.”

Writer Jeff Sharlet also claimed the suit is seeking to “overthrow a national election by throwing out the votes of four other states in order to disenfranchise 25 states + popular vote.”

So, uh, 17 state governments are asking a court to overthrow a national election by throwing out the votes of four other states in order to disenfranchise 25 states + popular vote. In civil war terms, that's called a "prelude." https://t.co/e1m3u1GtVY — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) December 9, 2020

“In civil war terms, that's called a ‘prelude’,” Sharlet tweeted.

There was even an obligatory racism angle, as comedian John Hartzell said a “bunch of gun-toting Confederate wannabes are threatening to start a second Civil War to keep a draft-dodging Yankee in power because that's how racism works.”

A bunch of gun-toting Confederate wannabes are threatening to start a second Civil War to keep a draft-dodging Yankee in power because that's how racism works. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 9, 2020

Another reason for the trend may have been a rant by CNN opinion anchor Chris Cuomo – taken out of context – from his show on Tuesday, which somehow became a story covered by mainstream media outlets on Wednesday evening.

Cuomo was denouncing Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) over something he told Sean Hannity of Fox News, about the divisions between Republicans ahead of the January 5 run-off Senate elections.

Graham had complained about a “civil war brewing" among the GOP in Georgia and called for the state legislature to “order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked.”

Way to go Chris!!! CNN’s ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ tears into ‘reservoir of bile’ ⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ for blind Trump loyalty – Raw Story https://t.co/udNTy025iR — Joe Hickman (@joehick58) December 9, 2020

Cuomo argued the vote in Georgia had been certified “three times over” and that Graham wasn’t looking to “save the country” but his own posterior.

“Civil war? Seriously, Senator? Do your words still come from your brain or just some reservoir of bile?” Cuomo said.

The irony of those words was lost on Cuomo and the Democrats – who spent the past four years accusing Trump of being Hitler and claiming Russia had somehow stolen the 2016 election, and were now fulminating against a case that the Supreme Court yet to agree to hear.

Also on rt.com Where’s the Hitler?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!