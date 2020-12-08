Pamela Anderson issues racy bikini-clad plea to Donald Trump to pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

Former Baywatch star turned activist Pamela Anderson has once again urged US President Donald Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange – this time, posting a bikini photoshoot in a bid to get her message across.

Anderson posted a stripped-down photo of herself on Twitter, posing in a bikini holding aloft a sign that read, “Bring Julian Assange home, Australia,” and tagged the official government Twitter handle of the US president.

The 53-year-old bombshell made use of her platform and profile in an effort to capture the attention of the outgoing US president and potentially even his successor Joe Biden.

Anderson visited Assange multiple times during his seven-year exile in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London before he was handed over to the British police by the Ecuadorian authorities. The film and TV star was also reportedly Assange’s first visitor, outside of his legal team, when he was moved to London’s Belmarsh prison.

Fans enthusiastically backed Anderson’s efforts, and her post quickly garnered thousands of ‘likes’ on Twitter.

“This could actually get Trump’s attention. Thanks Pam!”wrote one apparent Baywatch fan. “This is actually a great way for Trump to see it,” echoed another.

Others commented that “Assange has been punished enough – his freedom curtailed for years – any more would be a demonstration of both spite and revenge,” while more still argued that he “should not ever have been punished at all.”

The Canadian also recently showed her support for victims of London’s devastating Grenfell Tower fire, sharing a snap of herself on Instagram posing in a commemorative T-shirt.

President Trump has yet to officially comment on Anderson’s request to pardon Assange, which was echoed by Edward Snowden, himself taking refuge from the US authorities in Russia.

Meanwhile, Anderson also promoted a book of portraits of Assange’s many supporters around the globe, with proceeds going towards the Courage Foundation, which defends Assange, along with fellow whistleblowers Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Jeremy Hammond, all of whom have fallen foul of the intelligence services and government of the United States in one form or another.

Assange was indicted by federal authorities in Virginia in 2019 on 17 counts of violating the 1917 Espionage Act, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 175 years in prison.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she would deliver her verdict on January 4, having previously denied Assange bail.

