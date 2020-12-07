 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Gun-control mall Santa causes boy to cry after telling him no NERF gun, no firearm toys of any kind for Christmas

7 Dec, 2020 23:20
Get short URL
Gun-control mall Santa causes boy to cry after telling him no NERF gun, no firearm toys of any kind for Christmas
FILE PHOTOS. ©  Reuters / Caitlin Ochs;  Reuters / Peter Nicholls
A socially distanced mall Santa brought politics to the job, bringing a little boy to tears by declaring that he wouldn't deliver on the child's request for a Nerf gun – or any other kind of toy gun, for that matter.

A video circulating on social media on Monday showed the boy meeting across a table with the Santa at an unidentified mall. When pressed for his wish list, the boy asked for a Nerf gun.

“No guns, nope, not even a Nerf gun,” the stern Santa said. The stunned boy looked to the side at his mother, then back across the table at Santa. “Nope,” Santa continued. “If your dad wants to get it for you that's fine, but I can't bring it to you.”

The Santa then suggested other options, such as Legos or a bicycle, but the boy then began crying. His mother, who was holding a baby, came over from the side to comfort him. She assured him that he would still get a Nerf gun, but the boy cried on her shoulder for more than 20 seconds as the video ended.

Social media users were outraged, making up various derisive names for the anti-gun Mr. Claus, such as “Beta Claus,”“Commie Santa,”“SJW Santa” and “the real Grinch.” Some suggested that they would have decked Santa if he had done that to their child, while others said they would like to send a Nerf gun to the little boy whose wishes were crushed.

Some observers tweeted that the “woke” Santa was not woke enough, such as one who pointed out that his alternative gift suggestions included cars and trucks, which “normalize the burning of fossil fuels that are destroying the planet. Cancel him.”

Another sarcastic critic quipped that this Santa's advice about Nerf guns should perhaps be heeded: “People, the choices he's made have led him to being Santa at the mall. We should listen to this man's wisdom.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies