Rand Paul tries to get govt to stop paying stimulus to dead people, bill ‘watered down’ with 3-year deadline

7 Dec, 2020 21:59
©  Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) raged against a bill he introduced with the intent of ceasing stimulus checks being sent to dead people being “watered down.”

“Recently, I passed a bill in the Senate to stop sending stimulus checks to dead people, immediately,” Paul tweeted on Monday.

The Kentucky senator revealed the bill has been “watered down” so stimulus checks will only cease being sent to dead people after three years.

“This is exactly why 90 [percent] of people (including me) disapprove of Congress,” he wrote.

Paul’s bill, aimed at preventing government payments, including Covid-19, aid being sent to deceased persons, passed over the summer.

When Covid-19 stimulus checks were rushed out to citizens at the beginning of the pandemic, about $1.4 billion worth of checks were reportedly sent to over one million deceased people. 

Paul has said the mistake is reason enough to question the accuracy of mail-in voting.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) has also recently highlighted stimulus checks not only being sent to dead people, but also outside the country to non-citizens.

