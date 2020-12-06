 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Jewish group slams Georgia Democrat Senate candidates for campaigning with lawmaker who allegedly compared Jews to ‘TERMITES’

6 Dec, 2020 17:24
Get short URL
Jewish group slams Georgia Democrat Senate candidates for campaigning with lawmaker who allegedly compared Jews to ‘TERMITES’
©  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers (L)/Jessica McGowan/Pool via REUTERS (R)
The Republican Jewish Coalition has slammed Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, saying they “crossed a line” by campaigning with Hank Johnson, a congressman who reportedly compared Jews to “termites.”

Ossoff and Warnock campaigned with Rep. Johnson (D-Georgia) over the weekend, an act the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) equated to “a direct endorsement of Johnson’s bigoted statements.”

Johnson reportedly made his controversial comments while speaking to the Campaign to End Israeli Occupation in 2016. 

“There has been a steady [stream], almost like termites can get into a residence and eat before you know that you’ve been eaten up and you fall in on yourself,” Johnson said, according to Free Beacon. The lawmaker added that Israel has placed restrictions on Palestinians and restricted their movement.

“We’ve gotten to the point where the thought of a Palestinian homeland gets further and further removed from reality,” he said. 

The RJC believes Ossoff and Warnock are completely aware of these statements, which they believe are “dehumanizing and on par with the propaganda that the Nazi regime used to desensitize the German people to the eventual Holocaust.”

Also on rt.com Barr ‘so deep in the swamp’ he can't ‘see his fellow reptiles’: Fox's Pirro turns on AG for denying voter fraud

“Jon Ossoff certainly knows what Johnson has said about Jews from Israel, and Raphael Warnock either knows, or is being purposefully ignorant,” the coalition stressed in a statement released late on Saturday night. 

In a Sunday statement to the Daily Wire, RJC Director Matt Brooks said the Democrats’ association with Johnson “crosses a line” and called for them to “apologize” and “condemn Hank Johnson.”

The Anti-Defamation League previously called Johnson’s comments “offensive and unhelpful.” He later apologized for the “poor choice of words,” but his speaking at the event could look worse in light of the State Department recently announcing that it would recognize anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaigns as anti-Semitic and work to remove any government funding groups in support of such campaigns receive. 

Ossoff was previously on Johnson’s staff for five years, and Johnson also campaigned with both him and Warnock at an October event.

Ossoff and Warnock are facing a critical runoff election set for January 5 which will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate, something seen as critical for the party during Joe Biden’s first term. Donald Trump traveled to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies