Barr ‘so deep in the swamp’ he can't ‘see his fellow reptiles’: Fox's Pirro turns on AG for denying voter fraud

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro, one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, has turned on Attorney General Bill Barr, calling him a “reptile” for daring to weigh in on election voter fraud.

While Pirro once praised Barr, she is now referring to him as a ‘swamp dweller’ for his comments this week that there has been no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

“As a former prosecutor, for over three decades, I and virtually everyone similarly situated know that DOJ guidelines do not allow comment on investigations,” Pirro said Sunday night in a long rant directed at Barr, whose job some have predicted could be on the line since his election comments as they break with the president’s hard-line stance that he won in a landslide.

“We need answers. We need action. We need justice. And you, Mr. Barr, are so deep in the swamp you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles, and you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history,” Pirro added about the attorney general.

The Fox News host’s intense comments surprised many, especially considering her past praise of Barr.

Asked this week if he still has confidence in Barr following his election comments, the president said, “ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

The president reiterated at a rally in Georgia on Saturday night that he won the election and he will “never, ever surrender” in his effort to overturn the results.

Through multiple lawsuits, Trump has claimed Biden stole victories in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan through illegal ballot dumps. Though many of his legal battles have been lost in court, the president continues to maintain his accusations of voter fraud with the certification of Biden’s win looming, as electors go through their official vote on December 14.

