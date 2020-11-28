‘We have massive proof’! Trump vows appeal in Pennsylvania & new case in Wisconsin in ‘election fraud’ tweetstorm

President Donald Trump assured supporters that his fight to challenge Joe Biden’s victory in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is not over, as he claims his team has “massive proof” of voter fraud.

After a week that included multiple legal losses, Trump tweeted that his battles to prove voter fraud in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are not over.

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” he tweeted about the former state, adding that his legal team has “found many illegal votes.”

The tweet follows Milwaukee County in Wisconsin completing a vote recount at the request by Trump’s campaign netting Biden an extra 132 votes, as local officials work through a second audit in another major district.

In Pennsylvania, the president appears to also be facing bad news as a recent attempt by his legal team to challenge the certification of the state’s vote failed in federal court due to lack of evidence, the judges claimed in their statement.

“Specific allegations were made, and we have massive proof, in the Pennsylvania case. Some people just don’t want to see it. They want nothing to do with saving our Country. Sad!!!” Trump tweeted about the state.

Trump alleged that he has proof of more illegal ballots than 81,000, which is Biden’s lead in the state. He promised to appeal the decision by the court.

“It’s not even close. Fraud and illegality ARE a big part of the case. Documents being completed. We will appeal!” Trump tweeted.

In a previous Saturday tweet, the president claimed over a million votes were “created out of thin air” in support of Biden.

Jenna Ellis, one of the president’s lawyers, previously pledged to take the Pennsylvania voter fraud case to the Supreme Court following the case being shot down this week.

Another attempt to prevent Biden from claiming the state’s 20 electoral votes comes from State Senator Doug Mastriano, who announced on Saturday that he was introducing a resolution that would allow the state legislature to select the state’s electors, rather than the Biden campaign choosing them and having them certified.

The resolution is a longshot since it does not appear to have the support of Republican leaders in the state legislature. If approved, however, it would give Trump the chance of having more friendly electors vote against the state’s popular vote, which Mastriano claims is “compromised.”

