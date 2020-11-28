Million+ votes ‘created out of thin air’ in Pennsylvania, Trump says, re-tweeting local GOP senator’s claim of alleged fraud

President Donald Trump claimed he had actually “won” Pennsylvania as he re-tweeted State Senator Doug Mastriano’s allegation of massive fraud with mail-in ballots.

“The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know,” Trump tweeted. “The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching!”

The president was responding to a tweet by Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano who posted a vote tally screenshot purportedly showing that the state had recorded much more mail-in ballots than was requested by voters during the presidential election.

The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching! https://t.co/zmnk34Ny23 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2020

Both tweets were flagged by Twitter, which added a link to the news that Trump’s rival Joe Biden was projected by major media outlets to have won the presidency. Twitter earlier briefly suspended one of Mastriano’s accounts, later saying it was an “error.”

Fact-checking website Snopes, meanwhile, said Mastriano’s claims about Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were “egregiously wrong,” and that the Republican Party state senator had misrepresented the data. According to Snopes, Mastriano mistook the number of mail-in ballots requested by people registered as Democrats with the total number of requested mail-in ballots in his state.

Despite, major news outlets saying that Biden had won enough Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, Trump has refused to concede and alleges widespread election fraud.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes to certify Biden’s victory. But the next day he tweeted that “Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

Also on rt.com ‘This is what communist countries do!’ Trump lashes out at Twitter for suspension of state senator following voter fraud hearing

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!