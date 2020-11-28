Candace Owens celebrates win against ‘communist’ censors as Facebook fact-checkers forced to remove ‘correction’ to Biden post

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is celebrating forcing PolitiFact, a third-party fact-checker for Facebook, to issue a correction to a previous 'fact-check' of her post stating Joe Biden is not technically president-elect.

“Weeks ago, Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that Joe Biden is NOT the President-elect,” Owens tweeted on Saturday.

After PolitiFact, which works with Facebook to police misinformation on the social media platform, ‘corrected’ her original post – a video explaining Biden is not the official president-elect until all state votes have been certified and Trump’s various lawsuits have played out – Owens said she got lawyers involved, and PolitiFact ultimately issued a correction to their original post.

“Correction: PolitiFact originally labeled this video false in our capacity as a third-party fact-checker for Facebook. On Nov. 20, an appeal to that decision was made on behalf of Ms. Owens,” PolitiFact posted to Facebook. “PolitiFact approved the appeal on Nov. 20, determined that a correction was appropriate, and removed the false rating.”

Weeks ago, @Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect. So I got lawyers involved. Conclusion? @PolitiFact uncensored the post & admitted that they LIED by rating my post false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/l2rrLxzku7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

“They didn’t just rate my post false, they authored an entire article along w/ it, explaining why Joe-Biden IS the President-elect,” Owens continued. “Once I lawyered up, they retracted the article & issued a correction.”

Owens slammed PolitiFact and other third-party “fact checkers” as “communists” and pledged to continue “exposing” them in the “courtroom.”

At 8 Months pregnant, I unfortunately cannot fight on the ground alongside patriots like I am used to, but I am taking every measure to fight these communists in the court room. It is my goal to expose these lying “fact-checkers” one by one. @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect. pic.twitter.com/hW4NLpK4tc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

Todd McMurtry is my lawyer.I confided to him last year that I was deadly serious about going after both Facebook & Twitter, and if we have to swim through an alligator moat of fact-checkers first—so be it.STOP lying about this election. STOP lying about Covid.STOP censorship. https://t.co/Trcx7XfVk9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020

“Joe Biden is NOT the president-elect,” she added.

Fellow conservatives on social media have celebrated Owens’ reversal of PolitiFact’s ‘fact-check.’

What else are these “Fact Checkers” actually wrong about?Why do they get the unchecked power to selectively Censor posts? https://t.co/Zb5At6W6p9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2020

It’s almost like laws don’t care about feelings https://t.co/HFst3HoVoZ — Jackson Pokorney (@JacksonPokorney) November 28, 2020

Though Biden has been projected as the winner of the election by most media outlets with over 300 electoral votes, the Electoral College does not cast its votes until December 14, once all states have officially certified their results.

Trump is continuing to pursue various legal avenues to challenge swing states like Pennsylvania where Biden has walked away with victories, alleging voter fraud is behind those counts — but crucial states like Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania have already certified their results.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!