‘Resolute Desk Total Landscaping’: Trump fumes as his Thanksgiving presser goes viral over ‘kids table,’ not ‘vote fraud’ message

27 Nov, 2020 05:35
President Donald Trump gives a Thanksgiving video teleconference for members of the military, at the White House in Washington, DC, November 26, 2020. ©  Reuters / Erin Scott
US President Donald Trump has expressed irritation with Twitter’s “totally false” trends rankings, lashing out at the platform for censoring his repeated allegations of election fraud while elevating jokes at his expense.

The president gave a lengthy Thanksgiving press conference on Thursday, reiterating claims that the 2020 race was marred by widespread fraud and misconduct. However, seeing his message wasn’t getting quite the intended traction in the Twitter trends, Trump took to the social media site to vent.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” he said, adding: “They make it up, and only negative ‘stuff.’ Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to Fox News daytime.”

He complained in an earlier missive that, despite giving a “long news conference,” the “fake news media” coordinated to ensure “the real message… never gets out.”

[The] primary point made was that the 2020 election was RIGGED, and that I WON!

Instead of focusing on the charges of fraud, Twitter users appeared more interested in the abnormally tiny desk from which Trump delivered his press conference, many dubbing it a “kiddy table” befitting a Saturday Night Live sketch. The related hashtag #DiaperDon was also propelled to the top of the trends in the US and Australia.

Unamused by the mockery, Trump followed up his earlier tweets with a warning that social media firms pose a “national security” threat, calling to revoke protections granted under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which allows the companies to avoid liability for user-created content.

President Trump has repeatedly blasted social media platforms for alleged anti-conservative bias and censorship, even issuing an executive order earlier this year that would limit the Section 230 protections, allowing plaintiffs to take the companies to court should they “engage in censoring or political misconduct.”

