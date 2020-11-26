 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘F**k Thanksgiving & USA’: Multiple businesses & war memorial vandalized, statue toppled in Portland (VIDEOS)

26 Nov, 2020 23:20
FILE PHOTO: A clothing store is vandalized as police confront protesters in Portland, Oregon on November 4, 2020 ©  Kathryn Elsesser / AFP
Three people were arrested for vandalizing at least 10 businesses in Portland, Oregon, and writing messages in graffiti in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against the Thanksgiving holiday.

Portland police responded to reports of a group of people dressed in black vandalizing businesses early on Thursday. 

“Grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a package distribution and mailing center, and local business storefronts were damaged,” police said.

After canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses, three were placed under arrest and booked into the Multnomah County jail, all for criminal mischief. One was carrying a semi-automatic pistol and could face weapons charges at a later date.

Video of the vandalism shows destroyed windows, as well as graffiti messages such as, “BLM,”“Land Back,” and “F**k Thanksgiving.”

In what appears to be a separate incident of vandalism that occurred on the night before Thanksgiving, a statue in Lone Fir Cemetery memorializing Indian, Spanish-American, Mexican, and Civil War veterans was toppled and hit with graffiti messages by protesters, including a popular sign for the far-left group Antifa, as well as, “F**k USA.”

