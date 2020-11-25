 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Painful to watch’: Colbert makes Twitter cringe with gushing Obama interview, telling him ‘I just want to… drink you in’

25 Nov, 2020 18:11
©  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Late night host Stephen Colbert was beaming with joy during his new interview with Barack Obama, telling him he has to “get used to looking at a president again,” and the lovey-dovey exchange is making social media cringe.

“I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment, because I’m having to get used to looking at a president again,” Colbert told Obama on Tuesday night during ‘The Late Show’ after some light banter back and forth between the two.

“I got to warm up for Joe Biden,” Colbert continued while his guest laughed. “I don’t want to pull anything when I see him take the oath of office. You got to ease me into this a little bit.”

“Physically painful to watch,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavey tweeted in reaction to the widely shared clip.

“Isn't this more or less what Toobin got in trouble for?” reporter Becket Adams added, sarcastically referring to former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, who was let go after reportedly exposing himself during a virtual work meeting.

Colbert made clear during his talk with Obama that he has “no doubt” Biden will make a great president. The two also slammed Trump, with Obama saying his successor “exceeded” his worst nightmares as president.

Colbert and Obama ended their love-fest interview with a game of “wastepaper basketball,” tossing crumpled-up papers into a trash can. 

After their game, Colbert ended the affair by saying, “thank you for being president.”

