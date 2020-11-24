‘Why Americans hate the media’: Blue-checks fawn over Biden’s socks after 4 years of unmitigated vitriol toward Trump

A Bloomberg reporter gushing over president-elect Joe Biden’s socks had social media seething as many suggesting the media establishment deserved the hate thrown its way for posting such transparently partisan dreck.

Posting a close-up of the Democratic president-to-be’s legs and feet, Jennifer Epstein, whose bio describes her as a political reporter at Bloomberg “covering the Biden transition,” enthused about Biden’s “dark blue socks adorned with lighter blue dogs,” helpfully reminding her readers that former president George H.W. Bush was also known for his whimsical footwear.

While she accompanied the vapid comment with a semi-apology – “there are plenty of more substantive things to tweet about but we can have some fun sometimes too” – Epstein was shredded on Twitter for almost literally licking Biden’s boots.

Most of the responses focused on the deep gulf between warm, fuzzy coverage of Biden and journalistic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This is what we have to look forward to over the next four years. What a joke. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 24, 2020

This is disgusting in light of the media reporting on "Biden's blue socks with lighter blue dogs" this morning.... No wonder Trump stopped taking questions https://t.co/hRozqkw4uD — President-elect Christi (@Christi73929954) November 24, 2020

“If Trump wore these same socks you’d probably write ‘Trump wears blue socks. Why it’s problematic that Hitler once wore the color blue as well’,” one user snarked.

If Trump wore these same socks you'd probably write."Trump wears blue socks. Why it's problematic that Hitler once wore the color blue as well." — 🤯 Historically Sexy BBQ 🤯 (@_BrainWavez_) November 24, 2020

Even White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany got in on the action, mocking the level of “reporting” directed at her boss’ rival.

This is “reporting” on Joe Biden...“Today he wore dark blue socks adorned with lighter blue dogs.” 🙄 https://t.co/d1uTRBwLBG — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 24, 2020

Others mused that Biden’s-socks-level reporting would become the new normal in journalism for the next four years. “This is why average Americans hate the media, they see headlines like this after 4 years of attacks on a sitting president and his family,” one user observed.

This is why average Americans hate the media, they see headlines like this after 4 years of attacks on a sitting president and his family — One cup black Covfefe (@golddropone) November 24, 2020

I predict the main stream media will be going into hibernation. Soft ball questions and relaxed journalism from here on out. — Harrison Sheckler (@HarrisonSheckl1) November 24, 2020

....And turning a blind eye to his administrations ongoing corruption — S. Moreland...#StopTheSteal (@MommaMoreland) November 24, 2020

And some suggested that Biden was already well-known for several less-than-flattering characteristics, none of which had anything to do with his socks.

No he’ll be known for sniffing hair and touching women, just like before — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 24, 2020

Somehow I don't think that will be what he will be known for. Perhaps being a pushover for business deals that let China walk all over us... And more job losses... and wars... — Possum Trotter (@TrotterPossum) November 24, 2020

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Biden campaign employees were super-excited that journalists were taking notice of the Big Guy’s footwear, and Biden fans saw the socks coverage as a win.

These are my favorite pair of socks he owns. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) November 24, 2020

Jen, don't you know this website isn't for fun!? JK please more tweets about politicians' weird socks. — Annah Backstrom Aschbrenner (@AnnahBackstrom) November 23, 2020

But the fawning over the Biden administration’s habits – and hobbies – was only setting in. Elsewhere on Twitter, a Washington Post reporter gushed over former Secretary of State John Kerry taking his guitar on overseas trips, breaking the news that “it appears [Biden’s SoS pick] Tony Blinken could resume that practice.”

What a pathetic excuse for journalist you are. Your journalism will be the epitome of state-run TV with this nonsense. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!