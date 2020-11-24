Pennsylvania certifies election results, declares Joe Biden victorious in latest blow to Trump

Pennsylvania has certified Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s 20 Electoral College votes. The decision follows similar moves in the swing states of Georgia and Michigan, but the Trump campaign has vowed to keep fighting.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced the certification on Tuesday, locking in the state’s 20 electors for the Democratic candidate. According to state officials, Biden won Pennsylvania by around 80,000 votes, or a margin of 1.2 percent.

Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

The certification comes a day after Michigan certified its results, and two days after Georgia did the same. Both states were certified for Biden, but President Donald Trump's campaign has alleged the former vice president’s victories there were fraudulent.

In a statement following Michigan’s certification, campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said “certification by state officials is simply a procedural step,” and that the president’s legal team will continue to fight the results in court.

Citing irregularities with mail-in ballots and closed-doors counting in Philadelphia, the Trump campaign is currently en route to the US Supreme Court with a case that lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims will invalidate more than 680,000 ballots that were cast “illegally, wittingly or unwittingly” in Pennsylvania.

The case has already been thrown out of a federal court in the Keystone State, but will be heard by an appeals court in Pennsylvania, and then, Giuliani stated on Saturday, by the Supreme Court.

In Georgia, a second recount is already underway at the behest of the Trump campaign, while a lawsuit seeking to stop certification in Michigan was tossed on Monday before the state locked in its votes.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, even as his administration has given the green light to Biden to begin his transition. Biden has pressed ahead with filling cabinet positions and speaking to foreign leaders, but Trump has insisted that his legal battle is moving “full speed ahead.”

