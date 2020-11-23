‘You’re such a D**K’: New Jersey Governor Murphy confronted by protesters as he dines with family at restaurant (VIDEO)

A video has emerged showing protesters crashing New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s family dinner at a local restaurant. The governor has been advocating for families to limit their public outings for the holiday season.

The short clip, purportedly filmed at a restaurant in Asbury Park over the weekend, shows Murphy sharing a meal with at least five other people, apparently his family.

WATCH: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. pic.twitter.com/UvQl1t2Uvb — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) November 23, 2020

The moment the video starts, none of the group, including Murphy, can be seen wearing masks, which are, however, not mandatory while eating or drinking.

Protesters behind the camera hurl insults at Murphy, calling him “a d**k” and other names. As a member of Murphy’s party asks the female protester if she is drunk and tells her to put a mask on, she retorts: “You can go f**k yourself. You know why I don’t need a mask? There’s nothing f**king wrong with me.”

As the exchange became heated, Murphy and at least one member of his party could be seen putting masks on.

The mask goes over your nose. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 20, 2020

While some have responded to the clip by labeling the governor – a staunch proponent of social-distancing measures – a hypocrite, others argued that no policy disagreement warrants intruding on a private dinner party.

Look at the comments. They want to defend him eating without a mask while he shuts down hard working American small businesses throughout his state...the hypocrisy stinks to the high heavens. “Do as I say, not as I do” - @GovMurphy — FIGHT BACK! 🇺🇸💪 (@WFightBack) November 23, 2020

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:➡️4,679 new positive cases➡️302,039 cumulative total cases➡️34 new confirmed deaths ➡️14,934 total deathsThe numbers speak for themselves. Please take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7pic.twitter.com/u1jnlFoZiJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 21, 2020

“Having political differences doesn't give you a right to do this,” a local reporter wrote.

Having political differences doesn't give you a right to do this.This is not right. cc @GovMurphypic.twitter.com/129DBShriI — isaac (@Reporter_15) November 23, 2020

New Jersey Republican Senator Declan J. O'Scanlon denounced the stunt as “totally out of line and out of bounds,” suggesting that people cut Murphy and those weary of coronavirus restrictions “some slack.”

This is totally out of line&out of bounds. Criticizing policy,heated debate -in the public arena - is all ok. But harassment of anyone while w/family, on private time is not acceptable. We’re all sick &tired of this mess. @GovMurphy too, trust me..let’s cut each other some slack. https://t.co/DV3urQh6b2 — Declan O'Scanlon (@declanoscanlon) November 23, 2020

The governor’s family outing comes several days after he urged residents to stay vigilant when venturing outside, citing a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Don’t go outside your [family] bubble and make sure that’s a small number,” Murphy told CNN on Thursday, when speaking about looming Thanksgiving celebrations.

“That’s the behavior we need right now, not just for next Thursday ... but for the next couple of months,” he added. The governor, along with local health officials, have pointed to indoor gatherings as the main source behind the growing number of cases, urging everybody to take responsibility for “bending the curve.”

On Wednesday, Murphy did not rule out police intervention if people don’t comply with a 10-person limit at Thanksgiving parties, but said it would be the last resort.

“They will be there. That is a real threat. But we’ve got to do this ourselves,” he noted.

