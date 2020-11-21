 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Protection of white supremacy': AOC leads liberal outrage after Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse released on bail

21 Nov, 2020 22:02
©  REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (L)/Nam Y. Huh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (R)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and other liberals have pointed to Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail and release as an example of white supremacy in the justice system.

“Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday.

Rittenhouse’s expensive release is proof of “systematic racism,” according to the congresswoman.

“For people who say ‘systemic racism doesn’t exist,’ this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez is far from the only outspoken liberal to use Rittenhouse’s release to push arguments about racism in the US’ justice system.

New York Times writer Wajahat Ali deemed Rittenhouse a “murderer made into a hero” following his release.

“White supremacy is the sickness of America,” he added.

Rittenhouse is charged with first degree murder over the fatal shooting of two during anti-police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the summer. Rittenhouse will appear back in court in December and maintains that he acted in self defense.

“I feel I had to protect myself,” he told The Washington Post about the shooting. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

Rittenhouse said he was carrying a gun for protection on the night of the shootings, but intended only to provide medical care for those who got injured during the demonstrations, as well as to protect businesses from looting and vandalism.

In regards to the shooting incident, Rittenhouse has claimed he was defending a business from rioting protesters when he was attacked.

The 17-year-old has not been without support. Supporters claim the teenager acted in self defense, and his bail was partly funded by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and actor Ricky Schroder, both of whom received pushback on social media for their involvement with Rittenhouse.

