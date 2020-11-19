Arizona governor will ‘accept results’ of the presidential election only after lawsuits play out

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said the election is not over until the lawsuits from Donald Trump’s campaign alleging voter fraud in multiple states have their time in court.

“There are legal claims that are being challenged in court and everybody on the ballot has certain access rights and remedies and if they want to push that they are able,” Ducey said. “Once those are adjudicated and the process plays out, I will accept the results of the election.”

Arizona is one of multiple states where the president has questioned the results. There are multiple legal challenges regarding the counting of ballots in Maricopa County, the state’s largest area by population. Biden is currently ahead in the state by more than 10,000 votes.

Arizona counties should certify their results by November 23, a deadline the state’s Republican Party has sought to have extended while legal challenges play out in court and until a hand-count of a sampling of Maricopa County ballots can be done.

Doug Ducey, a Republican, would not throw his support behind voter fraud claims though, saying he has no firsthand knowledge of any irregularities in his state.

"I've heard about it, but I've not seen it," he said.

The governor acknowledged there was “still some uncertainty left,” but said he has “confidence” in Arizona’s elections, a point he has made in the past.

“You get your day in court,” he said of the president.

Ducey’s statements followed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs claiming she’s received violent threats from those who believe voter fraud occurred in the state. Hobbs slammed both President Trump and Ducey for refusing to stand up to “disinformation” about the election.

“Their words and actions have consequences,” she said. “Now, I am calling on other leaders in this state, including the governor whose deafening silence has contributed to the growing unrest, to stand up for the truth.”

Ducey condemned any threats of violence against public officials in response.

“That’s unacceptable, completely unacceptable, and I denounce any threats of violence against anyone in elective office or any Arizonan or American,” Ducey told reporters Wednesday. “That’s different than a court challenge. A court challenge will play itself out, but it’s completely unacceptable, any threats of violence.”

