'Highly inaccurate': Trump FIRES cybersecurity chief, after his agency calls election ‘most secure in history’

President Donald Trump has fired the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs over a "highly inaccurate" elections’ statement. The agency stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in US history.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening, adding that Krebs has been terminated “effective immediately.”

Twitter immediately flagged Trump's announcement with a tag that "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The now-former CISA chief responded by tweeting, “Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow [sic].”

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

Technically, it wasn’t Krebs who issued the statement, but advisory bodies to CISA, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Elections Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committee. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the two bodies said on Thursday, in a statement published by CISA.

Since then, however, thousands of votes have been found on memory sticks and the Trump campaign presented a list of people who allegedly voted while dead in several states. Mainstream media outlets have cited the CISA-publishes statement as proof there had been no “widespread” or “systemic” fraud in the November 3 election, while social media platforms have cracked down on any deviations from that line by labeling them as “disputed.”

Krebs’s firing was not entirely unexpected, as Politico reported last week the CISA chief expected as much from Trump after his statements about the elections, though they cited anonymous sources.



While the mainstream media have called the election for Democrat Joe Biden, Trump has refused to concede citing irregularities in at least five states, where he led on election night only for mail-in and late-arriving ballots to “flip” them to Biden afterward.

