Ivanka & Don Jr blast media for failing to cover attacks on conservatives after Trump rally attendees targeted by mobs

15 Nov, 2020 18:17
Supporters of Donald Trump were attacked in Washington, DC, on Saturday night. © REUTERS/Jim Urquhart; inset: Ivanka Trump. © Global Look Press
Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr have condemned US news organizations for failing to cover violence against conservatives after supporters of the US president were subjected to attacks in the aftermath of a huge pro-Trump rally.

MAGA fans were targeted by ‘counter-protesters’ as they made their way home following the huge rally in Washington, DC on Saturday night. The Trump children roundly condemned the incidents on Sunday, while also excoriating mainstream news outlets, accusing them of ignoring the issue.

“The media's near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous,” Ivanka Trump, who serves as a White House senior adviser, tweeted Sunday.

“Just image (sic) the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted,” the 39-year-old added.

Donald Jr also vented his spleen at the media, accusing them of being “complicit” in the violence because Trump supporters were portrayed as “Nazis,” effectively giving the green light for them to be attacked.

“By not covering all of the violence from the left over the last four years the media has allowed this to continue and to get worse,” he tweeted.

“If they even did a little bit of ‘journalism,’ public sentiment would be against these piece of sh** fascists pretending to be anti-fascists,” the 42-year-old added.

Following the attacks on Saturday, President Trump said ‘Antifa’ had waited until the end of the march to attack “elderly people and families.” He implored police in the US capital to “do your job and don’t hold back!”

