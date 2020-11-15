 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump slams ‘Antifa SCUM’ for waiting until nightfall to attack remaining ‘innocent MAGA people’ when 99% left DC march

15 Nov, 2020 04:43
Trump slams ‘Antifa SCUM’ for waiting until nightfall to attack remaining ‘innocent MAGA people’ when 99% left DC march
A supporter of US President Donald Trump surrounded and harassed by counter-protesters in Washington, US, November 14, 2020 ©  Reuters / Hannah McKay
President Trump has vented his outrage over numerous incidents of mobs stalking, harassing and attacking MAGA supporters when the majority of the crowd has already left the rally in Washington DC and could not help them.

In response to an avalanche of videos of mob attacks against participants of the so-called #MillionMAGAMarch,Trump tweeted on Saturday evening: “Antifa SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People.”

While police were present in the streets in large big numbers, witnesses decried their slow response to the volatile situation. Trump also criticized local police by saying: “DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

Besides larger groups harassing individuals, there were also clashes between more equal opponents, like a major brawl between Antifa and the Proud Boys that followed a series of smaller scuffles during the day.

Billed by its organizers as the “the biggest Trump rally in history,” Saturday’s rally drew enormous crowds of President Trump’s supporters to the nation’s capital on Saturday, where they gathered at Freedom Plaza to protest what they see as a “fraudulent” election.

Trump himself drove past the rally waving to his supporters from the presidential motorcade, and later tweeted: “We will WIN!”

