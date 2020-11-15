 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Mobs harass Trump supporters, shoot fireworks & torch MAGA merch after massive march in Washington, DC

15 Nov, 2020 01:45
WATCH: Mobs harass Trump supporters, shoot fireworks & torch MAGA merch after massive march in Washington, DC
Black Lives Matter protesters hold shields as they stand next to a small fire during a protest following the “Million MAGA March” from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court, on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC ©  Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images/AFP

Following a huge pro-Trump rally in Washington DC, lone activists heading away were seen attacked, harassed, pelted with fireworks and doused with unknown liquids, as police seemed incapable to respond to numerous ugly incidents.

The Saturday’s event, dubbed the #MillionMAGAMarch and attended by thousands of people, passed relatively peacefully, only marred by sporadic scuffles between more radical right-wing Proud Boys and leftist Antifa that were swiftly quelled by DC police.

However, as the pro-Trump event winded down and MAGA supporters started to disperse later in the day, wider groups of 'counter-protesters' turned increasingly violent, and were seen chasing, attacking and harassing lone activists as police apparently struggled to respond to multiple incidents happening all at once.

Multiple videos shared online show black-clad mob pelting projectiles and shooting fireworks at Trump supporters eating at restaurants in downtown DC.

Another group of ‘peaceful’ counter-protesters apparently ransacked a stand with MAGA merchandise and were seen torching a pile of hats and flags in the vicinity of the so-called BLM Plaza.

