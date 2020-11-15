WATCH: Mobs harass Trump supporters, shoot fireworks & torch MAGA merch after massive march in Washington, DC

Following a huge pro-Trump rally in Washington DC, lone activists heading away were seen attacked, harassed, pelted with fireworks and doused with unknown liquids, as police seemed incapable to respond to numerous ugly incidents.

The Saturday’s event, dubbed the #MillionMAGAMarch and attended by thousands of people, passed relatively peacefully, only marred by sporadic scuffles between more radical right-wing Proud Boys and leftist Antifa that were swiftly quelled by DC police.

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

However, as the pro-Trump event winded down and MAGA supporters started to disperse later in the day, wider groups of 'counter-protesters' turned increasingly violent, and were seen chasing, attacking and harassing lone activists as police apparently struggled to respond to multiple incidents happening all at once.

Antifa black bloc in DC beat a man on the head using a stolen flag as a stick. They’re still roaming the streets tonight in packs looking for Trump supporters. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/uY4A0SYcww — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Multiple videos shared online show black-clad mob pelting projectiles and shooting fireworks at Trump supporters eating at restaurants in downtown DC.

Masked individual wearing a “Press” label lights MAGA gear on fire in Freedom Plaza. pic.twitter.com/5GS8MEcUUR — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) November 15, 2020

Another group of ‘peaceful’ counter-protesters apparently ransacked a stand with MAGA merchandise and were seen torching a pile of hats and flags in the vicinity of the so-called BLM Plaza.

a #Trump supporter is chased out of the plaza after being hit by multiple water bottles. I also noticed multiple journalists/photographers cursing at him #MillionMAGAMarchpic.twitter.com/xKi8qmTmdZ — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Alas! The “unity” Democrats promised is here: pic.twitter.com/wlghsDTZSw — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 14, 2020

BREAKING - Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarchpic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

White woman wearing BLM shirt attacking a black woman and her daughter who support Trump pic.twitter.com/AsF3cXuMao — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 14, 2020

