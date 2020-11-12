OUCH! Cyclist hospitalized with body covered in SPIKES after agonizing crash into bed of CACTI (VIDEO)
Locals tried to pull parts of the pile of cacti out of Diego Moreno's skin after the cyclist flew into the thorns during a race in Buenos Aires, risking his sight as he hurtled off the road.
He needed urgent hospital treatment but escaped life-threatening injuries after failing to spot what he described as a "crater" in a freak accident that was caught on camera.
“We were in a group of three cyclists," shaken Moreno is said to have told local media.
He had a bicycle wreck into a bunch of cacti... pic.twitter.com/LoubENpcRo— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
October 30, 2020
"I was the last one in line. I didn't see a hole in the asphalt and I fell into it.
"Thank god I was wearing a helmet and glasses and I didn't hurt my face and head. Because of the thorns, I could have gone blind."
More than 1.4 million people watched one version of a video showing Moreno gingerly stepping off the kerb while a group unsuccessfully tried to remove clumps of the cacti from his statuesque limbs.
"I backed into one of those playing golf in the desert a few years ago," said one sympathetic viewer on Twitter.
That has to be so painful— Craig (@cde_48) October 30, 2020
Oh man. I backed into one of those playing golf in the desert a few years ago. Got me right in the arss. Sadly each quill has a barbed hook. This guy got torn up when it was all removed 😩— Nate Heath (@Natercom) October 30, 2020
A jumping cholla got me once. Yikes...he's going to hurt for a long while.— xoxo (@CletePurcel22) October 30, 2020
"Got me right in the ass. Sadly, each quill has a barbed hook. This guy got torn up when it was all removed."
Viewers claiming to have knowledge of the area speculated that the plant could have been hanging chain cholla - a cactus native to the Mexico and south-western region of the US.
"A jumping cholla got me once," wrote one. "Yikes. He's going to hurt for a long while."
Another warned: "If it's cholla, count on the needles being like little fish hooks. Not easy to pull out at all - from one who knows."Also on rt.com 'I am SORRY': Cyclist banned for NINE MONTHS over horrific crash that left countryman in COMA after facial reconstruction (VIDEO)