 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Sharing political opinions now ‘irresponsible’: Woke mob demands Disney sack Gina Carano after ‘Mandalorian’ star mocks Democrats

15 Nov, 2020 11:12
Get short URL
Sharing political opinions now ‘irresponsible’: Woke mob demands Disney sack Gina Carano after ‘Mandalorian’ star mocks Democrats
FILE PHOTO: Gina Carano ©  REUTERS/Morris Mac
‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano has caused a full-blown Twitter meltdown after sharing a meme claiming that the Democratic Party is trying to swindle Americans, causing #FireGinaCarano to trend on the platform.

The image, which shows two men placing face masks over their eyes, reads: “Democratic government leaders now recommends (sic) we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

The outspoken MMA-fighter-turned-actress has been in the crosshairs of the PC police for days after publicly doubting the integrity of the 2020 election results. But the meme in question appears to have been the last straw for many internet guardians of righteousness, and by Saturday night #FireGinaCarano was trending in the United States. 

Dozens of armchair warriors rehashed their old grievances with the actress, recycling claims that she was “transphobic” because she listed “boop/bop/beep” as her “pronouns” in her Twitter bio. Many others accused her of racism for liking tweets from conservative pundits. 

Others stopped short of calling for her to lose her job but still said that Carano was being “irresponsible” by sharing her political views. 

Not everyone was critical of the actress, however. Numerous Twitter users argued that the vitriolic comments and hashtags were unwarranted. 

“Why people think you can’t have a differing opinion is beyond me. Keep up the fight,” noted one comment. 

Others scoffed at efforts to “cancel” Carano over a joke. 

The actress is no stranger to online controversy. In August, she was the target of another vindictive hashtag, #GinaCaranoIsOverParty, after she was accused of blocking accounts that supported Black Lives Matter. She claimed that BLM activists had been bullying her into expressing solidarity with the controversial protest movement. 

Also on rt.com ‘You can’t sit with us’ – The Woke Mean Girls come for Mandalorian star Gina Carano over her election concerns

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies