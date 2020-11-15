Sharing political opinions now ‘irresponsible’: Woke mob demands Disney sack Gina Carano after ‘Mandalorian’ star mocks Democrats

‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano has caused a full-blown Twitter meltdown after sharing a meme claiming that the Democratic Party is trying to swindle Americans, causing #FireGinaCarano to trend on the platform.

The image, which shows two men placing face masks over their eyes, reads: “Democratic government leaders now recommends (sic) we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

The outspoken MMA-fighter-turned-actress has been in the crosshairs of the PC police for days after publicly doubting the integrity of the 2020 election results. But the meme in question appears to have been the last straw for many internet guardians of righteousness, and by Saturday night #FireGinaCarano was trending in the United States.

Dozens of armchair warriors rehashed their old grievances with the actress, recycling claims that she was “transphobic” because she listed “boop/bop/beep” as her “pronouns” in her Twitter bio. Many others accused her of racism for liking tweets from conservative pundits.

Disney fired James Gunn because of bad jokes on Twitter dug up by a rapist, but Gina Carano is regularly tweeting out transphobic hate. Disney, #FireGinaCarano — Brittany Total Landscaping (@khaleesi_britt) November 15, 2020

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters... this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCaranopic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

Others stopped short of calling for her to lose her job but still said that Carano was being “irresponsible” by sharing her political views.

Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud. If you at referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner. — Colin Williams (@colincw30) November 15, 2020

Not everyone was critical of the actress, however. Numerous Twitter users argued that the vitriolic comments and hashtags were unwarranted.

“Why people think you can’t have a differing opinion is beyond me. Keep up the fight,” noted one comment.

Others scoffed at efforts to “cancel” Carano over a joke.

In before they try to cancel Gina again all over a joke. Stand strong Gina! 👊 — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) November 15, 2020

The actress is no stranger to online controversy. In August, she was the target of another vindictive hashtag, #GinaCaranoIsOverParty, after she was accused of blocking accounts that supported Black Lives Matter. She claimed that BLM activists had been bullying her into expressing solidarity with the controversial protest movement.

