‘Gestapo coming to your Thanksgiving’: New York Governor Cuomo ripped for new draconian Covid-19 restrictions

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in his state ahead of the holidays. They include forcing many businesses to close at 10pm and even limit gatherings in private residences.

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday when announcing the new restrictions, all of which will be put into effect on Friday.

Calling indoor gatherings and parties a “major source of COVID spread,” Cuomo said private residences will be limited to having 10 people or less in them. He did not reveal how this will be enforced.

New York follows the science.We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Any businesses that have liquor licenses as well as gyms will also be forced to close at 10pm every night, beginning on Friday.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Cuomo, who recently published a book on his ‘leadership’ during the pandemic, warned New Yorkers that Covid-19 is “getting worse” and the “fall surge” is here.

“Take this seriously,” he tweeted.

COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country.The fall surge is here.We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part.Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Cuomo’s latest restrictions on his state have earned him a new wave of criticism on social media, where many of his decisions as governor during the pandemic have been highlighted and criticized widely by both liberals and conservatives.

“Gestapo coming to your thanksgiving gathering,” writer Ellie Bufkin tweeted in response to the governor’s announcements.

“Will you be paying people’s mortgages?” podcaster Stephen Miller added.

“Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes? Answer: From his own imagination. Please disregard this petty ridiculous tyrant,”wrote the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

Hitler smiling up at Cuomo right now. https://t.co/bEZWspa86D — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 11, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when you published a book just last month with this title: "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" https://t.co/nEiyGBeQke — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 11, 2020

New York has had over 500,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 33,000 deaths. In a Wednesday update to those numbers, Cuomo announced over 4,800 positive cases found on Tuesday and reported 21 deaths and over 1,600 hospitalizations due to the virus.

Today's update on the numbers:Of the 164,300 tests reported yesterday, 4,820 were positive (2.93% of total).Total hospitalizations are at 1,628.Sadly, there were 21 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IH8cpqsJAV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!