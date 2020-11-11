 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Gestapo coming to your Thanksgiving’: New York Governor Cuomo ripped for new draconian Covid-19 restrictions

11 Nov, 2020 21:15
Get short URL
‘Gestapo coming to your Thanksgiving’: New York Governor Cuomo ripped for new draconian Covid-19 restrictions
©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in his state ahead of the holidays. They include forcing many businesses to close at 10pm and even limit gatherings in private residences.

“New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday when announcing the new restrictions, all of which will be put into effect on Friday.

Calling indoor gatherings and parties a “major source of COVID spread,” Cuomo said private residences will be limited to having 10 people or less in them. He did not reveal how this will be enforced. 

Any businesses that have liquor licenses as well as gyms will also be forced to close at 10pm every night, beginning on Friday.

Cuomo, who recently published a book on his ‘leadership’ during the pandemic, warned New Yorkers that Covid-19 is “getting worse” and the “fall surge” is here.

“Take this seriously,” he tweeted.

Cuomo’s latest restrictions on his state have earned him a new wave of criticism on social media, where many of his decisions as governor during the pandemic have been highlighted and criticized widely by both liberals and conservatives.

“Gestapo coming to your thanksgiving gathering,” writer Ellie Bufkin tweeted in response to the governor’s announcements.

“Will you be paying people’s mortgages?” podcaster Stephen Miller added

“Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes? Answer: From his own imagination. Please disregard this petty ridiculous tyrant,”wrote the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

New York has had over 500,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 33,000 deaths. In a Wednesday update to those numbers, Cuomo announced over 4,800 positive cases found on Tuesday and reported 21 deaths and over 1,600 hospitalizations due to the virus.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies