‘McCarthy would be proud’: Tapper slammed for warning Trump supporters to consider ‘what future employers’ might see in them

CNN’s Jake Tapper has been accused of promoting a political blacklist against conservatives after warning Trump supporters to think about how “future employers” will judge their character as a result of their political views.

“I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing – it’s not easy,” Tapper tweeted on Monday amidst President Donald Trump refusing to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden and accusing, along with supporters, various states of voter fraud.

“But at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity,” Tapper continued, adding that he doesn’t expect the “ride-or-die crew to listen” to his views.

2/ I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me, but ...“So, it says here on your resume that you drove a sex offender to testify at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge...” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

Tapper may have claimed “sympathizing” with Trump supporters, but the rest of his message was torn to shreds, with some even comparing him to Joseph McCarthy, the infamous US senator behind public hearings outing citizens as possible communists, and keeping them from working.

“Joe McCarthy would be proud,” Breitbart’s John Nolte tweeted.

"You need to stop legally contesting the election... I mean, that's a nice career you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it."Joe McCarthy would be proud. https://t.co/B7IQVeDjkd — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) November 9, 2020

“This doesn’t read like a truly sympathetic tweet,” Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy added.

“Dear @TwitterSafety: @jaketapper is threatening the livelihoods of those who disagree with him like a good totalitarian. Why are you allowing this?” conservative filmmaker Nick Searcy wrote.

A person’s character can also be revealed in how they stand firm on their principles. How they remain vigilant in the face of potential wrong-doing and shine a might on illegal activity. How they remain loyal to those who were loyal to them, even though they are put on lists. https://t.co/7F0SFn4U4I — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 9, 2020

Jake, are you making a list like AOC to make sure people who disagree with you politically lose their jobs? Seems like you're pushing a veiled fascist threat here. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 9, 2020

Tapper is not alone in being accused of promoting a blacklist of sorts for conservatives in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential defeat.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) drew pushback from critics after suggesting on Twitter that people should be “archiving” posts from Trump “sycophants” for future reference.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

