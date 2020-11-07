 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden says ‘numbers tell us clear & convincing story, we’re going to win’ as Trump vows litigation
Two people injured after shooter fires pellet gun from a car at pro-Trump rally in Florida

7 Nov, 2020 03:31
Two women were injured after a shooter discharged a pellet gun into a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The attacker reportedly fired his weapon from a moving vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 6:15pm on Friday, as pro-Trump demonstrators flocked to the area outside the Coral Ridge Mall. The suspect fired several rounds from “an unknown type of pellet gun,” Newsweek reported, citing a police statement.

While local media reported that the shooter appeared to have targeted the rally, police said that “the motive behind the incident is unknown at the time.”

The two injured women were taken to hospital with minor injuries, WTVJ, NBC-operated television station in Miami, Florida, reported.

