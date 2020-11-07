Two people injured after shooter fires pellet gun from a car at pro-Trump rally in Florida

Two women were injured after a shooter discharged a pellet gun into a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The attacker reportedly fired his weapon from a moving vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 6:15pm on Friday, as pro-Trump demonstrators flocked to the area outside the Coral Ridge Mall. The suspect fired several rounds from “an unknown type of pellet gun,” Newsweek reported, citing a police statement.

While local media reported that the shooter appeared to have targeted the rally, police said that “the motive behind the incident is unknown at the time.”

The two injured women were taken to hospital with minor injuries, WTVJ, NBC-operated television station in Miami, Florida, reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW