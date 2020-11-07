‘We’ve rebuilt the blue wall’: Biden says ‘numbers tell us clear & convincing story, we’re going to win’ as Trump vows litigation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that he is on track to grab over 300 electoral votes in the US election, more than enough for victory, while stopping short of announcing himself the formal winner.

Speaking from his native Delaware on Friday night, Biden boasted about wiping out President Donald Trump’s initial advantage in several key battleground states over the last 24 hours.

“Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty-four hours, we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead and we're going to win that state,” he said. “Twenty-four hours ago, we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania.”

Trump enjoyed a healthy edge over the Democratic challenger in the both states shortly after the polls closed on Election Night. However, as mail-in ballots continued to be tallied, Biden chipped away at the president's lead, eventually leaving him trailing behind.

Biden said he takes special pride in flipping Arizona and Georgia blue, saying that the Democratic party thus succeeded in “rebuilding the blue wall”.

We’ve rebuilt the blue wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, the heartland of this nation.

Touting his imminent triumph in the contested vote, Biden echoed the rallying cry of his supporters to “count all the votes” that are still being processed. The Trump campaign has sued several states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, alleging counting process irregularities.

"Your vote will be counted. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I will not let it happen," he charged.



Shortly before Biden took to the stage, a US Supreme Court Justice in the Keystone State ruled that ballots that arrived after the election day deadline must be segregated and counted separately. The temporary order still might be challenged by Democrats, however.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW