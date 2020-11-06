MSNBC pundit David Corn mocked after revealing he’s worn ONLY black ties since Trump 2016 win as ‘act of mourning’

Resistance pundit David Corn has utterly stunned the internet, revealing that he protested Donald Trump’s 2016 win by wearing only black ties since. Now Joe Biden, poised to win the presidency, has returned color to his wardrobe.

As Biden pulled ahead of Trump in the crucial state of Pennsylvania on Friday and widened his lead in Nevada, signifying a perhaps inevitable election victory, the MSNBC commentator, Mother Jones editor and avid Russiagate devotee made the revelation on Twitter.

“When Trump was elected, I decided I’d only wear black ties,” Corn wrote, explaining it as a “private act of mourning.” He added that, curiously, “almost no one noticed over these past four years.”

Perhaps to make people pay attention this time, or maybe to avoid shocking those who did notice the black ties and grown used to them, Corn announced that he had finally put on a mustard colored one instead.

When Trump was elected, I decided I’d only wear black ties. It was a personal and private act of mourning. I didn’t say anything about it. And almost no one noticed over these past four years. Today.... pic.twitter.com/dlWrq6lDNs — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 6, 2020

While Corn might have been expecting his coy announcement to win him some applause, Twitter commenters were not remotely amused or touched by his big announcement or period of "mourning."

Mockery instantly flooded the comments under his tweet. Many sarcastically called the pundit “brave,”“stunning” and a “true American hero.” One even joked that he was a “modern day MLK.” Others simply described his personal act of anti-Trump resistance as “cringe.”

A true American hero thank literal God for you — Jolie Kerr (@joliekerr) November 6, 2020

You are very brave. A modern day MLK ❤️🙏🏽 — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) November 6, 2020

the cringe is almost painful pic.twitter.com/4hQ9f6j8LG — laura elizabeta (@lrelizabeta) November 6, 2020

Some focused on the fact that nobody seemed to have noticed the pundit’s silent demonstration, calling into question the point of the whole thing. “Liberal resistance in a nutshell right there,” quipped one of Corn’s critics. “I did something purely symbolic that required zero effort which no one noticed,” another person mocked.

Dude got paid probably 6 or 7 figures a year for his “resistance” on cable news, not to mention whatever he made off his books — Götterdämmerung Kyle (@SwissChard86) November 6, 2020

Who noticed and what did they say? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 6, 2020

A few attempted to parody the writer’s self-awareness-free tweet, with one jokester responding that he similarly wore the same pair of underpants since Trump came into office.

As an act of protest and mourning, I wore tighty whities for the past four years. No one - including my wife - noticed or said anything. I'm dead inside. — adamg (@yungadamg) November 6, 2020

I stopped rolling my coins when Trump got into office, as a protest. This pic is from today. pic.twitter.com/yJcvqPUCvM — Huggsy Boooooogues (@damnfoodcourt) November 6, 2020

There were indeed a few, however, who thought that Corn’s story was “good stuff.” One commenter confessed that with Biden’s election gains they themselves decided to don a new pair of shoes, ordered “a few weeks ago.”

A few weeks ago I ordered a pair of nice red shoes. But when they arrived, I decided I wouldn't wear them until Biden wins. Soon... pic.twitter.com/qzdxrIabYg — Carol (@cgfgu) November 6, 2020

Good stuff and you are looking awesome on that tie — My hero 👈 Alice Paul (@gr8astro) November 6, 2020

At least one person had noticed his silent protest, however, saying they were “deeply touched” to learn why.

I noticed, but didn't know why until now. God bless you and thank you for sharing this. I'm more deeply touched than I can explain. — Gloria (@itsmommy) November 6, 2020

