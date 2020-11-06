Stephen Colbert lauded after scolding Trump for doubting ‘sacred’ elections & called out for doing same when peddling Russiagate

Host Stephen Colbert was almost universally praised by Donald Trump's critics for an emotional monologue on the 2020 election. However, the heartfelt speech failed to impress many cynics on both sides of the US political divide.

Colbert blasted Trump during ‘The Late Show’ on Thursday for claiming that there were fraudulent votes cast for his opponent Democrat Joe Biden in the ongoing election. “For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House — our house, not his — that is devastating,” he said after apparently tearing up a bit.

The segment seemed to utterly wow anti-Trumpers, with many of them marveling online at how “powerful” the monologue was and calling Colbert the “moral compass” of America.

This man is your moral compass America and this Canadian thanks him from the bottom of her heart. @StephenAtHomehttps://t.co/0vbGd0hbr4 — Laura Ann (@DottyAnn80) November 6, 2020

However, even among Colbert's liberal viewers there were those who saw the 2020 election, currently tipping in Biden's favor after initially starting with a Trump lead in several states, not as a symbolic rebuke of 'Trumpism', but as an indictment against US voters for allowing it to be unexpectedly close. The host posited that Americans are going to “count who was willing to speak out against Donald Trump.”

“You give too much credit to Americans,” one commenter retorted. “Americans just proved that almost half of them are OK with Trump.”

You give too much credit to Americans... Americans just proved that almost half of them are ok with Trump.... pic.twitter.com/HbawWTqNeu — Gulli Møller (@dentmaxi) November 6, 2020

Too many people are focused on Trump and the GOP and over looking the greater issue which is that half the nation wants more of the last four years. We need to understand why, and then find a way to heal it. This is an "America" problem much more then a Trump problem. — RoxyBlue (@Sablesabine) November 6, 2020

Disenchanted Trump critics were not the only ones to take issue with Colbert’s very dramatic presentation. Many were eager to accuse him of being a hypocrite, as he was chastising Trump for doubting America's “sacred” elections after peddling the evidence-free Russiagate conspiracy theory for years, implying that it was Moscow, not the US voters, who got the president into the White House in 2016.

Colbert finds out just how close Trump and Putin are #LSSCpic.twitter.com/y0Oyv2w3DF — Whipclip (@whipclip) November 17, 2016

I never knew he was such a great actor. They complained about election interference that never existed for 4 years . Now that it’s happening they want to pretend it doesn’t exist. — Malicious Glee (@GleeMalicious) November 6, 2020

😂😂 the 4 years of allegations on trump and Russia, you guys didn't know that was equally casting a doubt on your most sacred right? Incase you forgot trump was voted into the presidency in 2016 insinuating Russia helped him is discrediting the votes of those who voted for him. — Sauveur🇨🇲 (@Efome_Ngale) November 6, 2020

The most cynical viewers outright rejected Colbert's premise of Trump being the first person to undermine US democracy, saying it had been a “farce” for some time now, both at home and abroad, as America doesn't shy away from influencing other nations' political processes.

Your most "sacred right" is a farce. And this whole thing is a lose, lose for America. — NerdzRuleEarth (@NerdzRuleEarth) November 6, 2020

Y'all had some mythical opinions of america. The avengers aren't real either btw. — EscapeCondition.com (@coalminds) November 6, 2020

They don't seem to mind when they are subverting democracies throughout the globe . — scotch ...not bourbon (@indyscot1888) November 6, 2020

Some commenters simply thought Colbert's emotional monologue was insincere and that he was merely acting, saying they were just “crocodile tears.”

An actor doing what actors do, acting. #hollywoodbs — Bearybewrite💪🏿🇺🇸💪🏻 (@DurTDee) November 6, 2020

I wonder if actor Stephen Colbert will be moved to similar crocodile tears if GA flips the Senate, and the Biden Admin ruins the judicial branch of government by packing the Supreme Court. — Masshole Reader (@masshole_reader) November 6, 2020

Also on rt.com Battered & divided America awaits vote count in presidential race: RT covers the US election

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!