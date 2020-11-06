Biden takes lead in battleground Pennsylvania, dealing another blow to Trump’s chances of victory

Democrat Joe Biden has flipped Pennsylvania, after chipping away at Donald Trump’s sizable lead in the state. With some news organizations calling the state for Biden, electoral victory appears to be close at hand.

Biden overtook Trump in the Keystone State on Friday morning, and is currently more than 5,500 votes ahead of Donald Trump. Though counting is still in progress, Decision Desk HQ, whose statistics are used by a number of news organizations, called the race to the White House for Biden, with Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes bumping the former vice president above the 270 needed to win.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM ESTAll Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Biden also inched ahead of Trump by just over 1,000 votes in Georgia, another vital battleground state. As counting resumed on Wednesday, Trump’s lead was a comfortable 400,000 votes. Dumps of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia since whittled that lead away.

Trump has vowed to challenge the results of the election all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. As counting continued in Philadelphia on Thursday, his campaign filed a lawsuit alleging that their poll watchers were being excluded from a counting center. The president’s campaign filed similar suits in Georgia and Michigan, and said it would demand a recount in Wisconsin.

Trump has claimed that Biden’s apparent win was the result of a widespread vote fraud operation, with late-arriving ballots in multiple swing states leaning heavily toward Biden.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly,” he told reporters on Thursday evening.

Though Biden is on the cusp of taking the White House, more than 135,000 votes remain outstanding in Pennsylvania, according to election officials there.

Once Pennsylvania is officially called for Biden, Trump’s path to reelection all but closes. The president would need to win Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, and rely on a recount or court intervention elsewhere.