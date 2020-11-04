'We did win this election': Donald Trump claims victory, plans to go to US Supreme Court

Donald Trump has claimed he has won the election and that “fraud” was underway aimed at settling it from him. He said he will ask the US Supreme Court to protect the integrity of the process.

The incumbent President spoke early on Wednesday morning at the White House. He said his campaign has won several states like Florida, that polls predicted would go to his opponent, Joe Biden, but didn't provide evidence.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,” Trump told a crowd of cheering supporters.

He went on to claim that “fraud” was underway with vote count and said he will be asking the US Supreme Court to intervene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW