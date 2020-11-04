Trump calls results ‘big WIN’, accuses opponents of ‘trying to STEAL’ election
4 Nov, 2020 05:56
President Donald Trump said he will be making a statement later on Wednesday, adding that "votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed". Twitter immediately flagged Trump's tweet as "potentially misleading".
I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW